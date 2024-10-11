This deal deserves a standing ovation! For one weekend only, Aussies can snag savvy $8 movie tickets at all Hoyts cinemas in Melbourne. Honestly, that’s almost cheaper than a coffee these days.

You only have two days to cash in on these super cheap movie tickets, which are up for grabs exclusively on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13. This ripper deal is all part of Hoyts’ 115th birthday celebrations, making them officially one year younger than the oldest person in the entire world. While they’re celebrating, it feels like we’re the lucky ones reaping the rewards.

So, what’s actually on the big screen this month? Spooky season has arrived, bringing a thrilling mix of action and horror, including Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker: Folie à Deux, Art the Clown’s spine-tingling Terrifier 3 and the recently released Hellboy: The Crooked Man. For families with restless kiddos, there’s the action-packed animation Transformers One and the heartwarming sci-fi adventure The Wild Robot. And if you're after a cult classic sequel, look no further than Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

You can catch a flick at Hoyts cinemas all around Victoria, including Chadstone, District Docklands, Frankston, Highpoint, Northland and Victoria Gardens. The $8 general admission tickets are available for all movie screenings on October 12 and 13, with $25 Hoyts Lux tickets also available. Check out what’s playing and book your tickets over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: