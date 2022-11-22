Time Out says

The elegant venue will be a welcome addition to the area for foodies, locals, and professionals looking for an after-work drink or dine

Cremorne has long been a buzzing locality for offices and agencies, though, for some time, it has relied on the neighbouring suburb of Richmond for quality dining and drinking options. Amatrice is set to change that.

Melbourne restauranteur duo Dave Parker and Alex Brawn sure know how to open a venue that keeps crowds coming back. Responsible for opening restaurants such as Robata, Pastuso, San Telmo and Sebastian, their newest venture is the result of a partnership between them and commercial development group, Pace.

The refined Italian venue – to be called Amatrice – will be found in Pace’s commercial project, Six Cubitt, offering a bistro café downstairs and a rooftop restaurant with sweeping views of the Melbourne CBD to both tenants of the building and locals alike.

The collaboration between the developer and restaurant duo came about from a mutual acknowledgement of the potential of the suburb to offer great things to the local residents and workers, says Sam Fogarty, commercial manager at Pace Development Group.

“Amenity is key to bringing employees back into the office. We are thrilled to have secured an operator of this calibre and relocate our office to Six Cubitt upon completion of the development,” says Sam.

The restaurant will be found just 200 metres from Richmond train station and is slated to bring an air of elegance to the area. The design is inspired by a Milanese train station bistro and Soho House rooftops, fitting right into the accompanying office space that offers a plunge pool, sauna, spa and wellness area to employees and tenants.

Expect classic Italian dishes alongside reimagined variations, with an impressive drinks list - perfect for an after-work tipple. Watch this space for further details, and to find out more about Amatrice and the Six Cubitt development, head to the website.

