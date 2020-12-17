Avani Wines Summer Sessions

Avani Wines is bringing an Indian-inspired lunch series to the Peninsula this summer

Biodynamic wine producer Avani Wines is set to turn it up on the Mornington Peninsula this summer.

The family-owned winery is collaborating with friends and chefs, Devendra Singh (Tulsi) and Deepak Mishra (an award-winning culinary director), to host a series of lunch events that will bring contemporary Indian flavours to the peninsula, all the while championing native Australian bush foods.

Each dish will showcase the diverse produce that the area has to offer and prove how well Indian spices and flavours can work with wine when paired correctly. The four-course lunch (priced at $75 per person) will also offer a vegetarian alternative for $65 per head.

Expect the likes of sago and potato fritters with pickled kohlrabi and mint and coriander chutney, tandoori prawns or tandoori roasted paneer, and strawberry gum and vanilla kulfi.

Drinks come at an additional charge and will feature the winery's well-loved Amrit range, including its crisp chardonnay and orange, skin-contact pinot gris, to name a few.

Lunch sittings will take place between Friday, December 8 and Monday, January 4, 2021, 11am to 5pm. Reserve via the website now.