The best sex shops in Melbourne

Nikki Darling

Nikki Darling is Australia’s first gender-free sexual health and pleasure store, founded by sex-positive educator and pleasure activist, Lauren Clair. The website is easy to navigate and you even have the option of searching for items by specific body parts.

Normal

Normal prioritises sexual empowerment and education above all else. Lucy Wark, the general manager and part-owner of Normal, is working to make sexual wellness more accessible to people everywhere with a range of affordable, sleek toys that you can have shipped straight to your door (in discreet packaging, of course).

Rosewell

With its stylised photography and dreamy, earthen palette, Rosewell is basically the Aesop of the sex toy world. Banished be eye-watering colours and unsubtle packaging – here, a luxurious ‘Midnight Hour’ scented candle comes in a pack with a sleek, white toy and a deck of reflection cards, for a new, exploratory take on self-love.

Par Femme

Par Femme is an independent online store created by women for women, selling loungewear and sex toys. If you sign up to the newsletter, you’ll score 10 per cent off your first order.

Wild Secrets

It isn't a secret that Wild Secrets is a great Aussie site for sex toys, bondage gear, lingerie and more. They offer super fast (even same-day delivery!) and discreet delivery plus a great range of toys you often have to search international sites for.

Love Honey

If you want a wide range of sex toys, daily deals, discreet delivery and good customer service – Love Honey will have you loving it, honey.

My Amora

A relative newcomer to the scene, My Amora offers discrete delivery across the country on a broad selection of premium European-imported toys.

