The best sex shops in Melbourne
High-quality sex toys, tools and outfits in a friendly (online) environment
If you're at home, bored, alone, with a partner or two... whatever you're up to right now, there's a sex toy for that. In the spirit of supporting local, we've put together a list of some of the best sex shops and sex toy stores in Melbourne (and beyond) to support right now. Not only will you find high-quality toys, but tools and outfits for any occasion.
Melbourne's best sex shops
1. Passionfruit: The Sensuality Shop
A feminist-owned sex shop means this store is less about raunch and blow-up dolls, and more about buying toys that are fun to use (together or alone). There's the standard array of high-tech, German and Scandinavian-made vibrators, along with books, lingerie, lubes, and oils. Passionfruit is as much about sensuality as it is about sexuality. The perfect place for newbies and couples, the focus here is on being a more attentive and devoted lover.
2. Sexy Secrets
Sexy Secrets have two small stores in Melbourne (South Melbourne and Carrum Downs) but manage to make big waves across the city. The staff are knowledgeable and super friendly, too. There’s something for all shoppers at Sexy Secrets, whether you’re after something high end or are on the hunt for a bargain.
3. Lucrezia & De Sade
Tucked up the far end of Brunswick Street lies Lucrezia & De Sade, a store stockpiled with fetish clothing, accessories and toys to satisfy any pursuit and pleasure. The store boasts one of the most diverse collections of quality fetish and BDSM products in the country, much of which is designed and manufactured on the premises. An incredibly thorough product range and the knowledge of the staff is what distinguishes this little shop from the rest.
Shop online here. Lucrezia & De Sadeus currently offering free shipping on any order.
4. Marquis de Sade
When you name your label after arguably the most infamous sexual libertine of all time, you’ve got a lot to live up to. Thankfully, Marquis de Sade does its namesake justice, just replace tales of erotic perversion and freedom (as the original De Sade penned) with award-winning corsets, PVC and bondage gear and accessories. At Marquis de Sade they know the importance of good quality materials and design when it comes to fetish wear, as label creator Mary Delon has a background in haute couture and tailoring.
Other Australian online stores to support
Nikki Darling is Australia’s first gender-free sexual health and pleasure store, founded by sex-positive educator and pleasure activist, Lauren Clair. The website is easy to navigate and you even have the option of searching for items by specific body parts.
Normal prioritises sexual empowerment and education above all else. Lucy Wark, the general manager and part-owner of Normal, is working to make sexual wellness more accessible to people everywhere with a range of affordable, sleek toys that you can have shipped straight to your door (in discreet packaging, of course).
With its stylised photography and dreamy, earthen palette, Rosewell is basically the Aesop of the sex toy world. Banished be eye-watering colours and unsubtle packaging – here, a luxurious ‘Midnight Hour’ scented candle comes in a pack with a sleek, white toy and a deck of reflection cards, for a new, exploratory take on self-love.
Par Femme is an independent online store created by women for women, selling loungewear and sex toys. If you sign up to the newsletter, you’ll score 10 per cent off your first order.
It isn't a secret that Wild Secrets is a great Aussie site for sex toys, bondage gear, lingerie and more. They offer super fast (even same-day delivery!) and discreet delivery plus a great range of toys you often have to search international sites for.
If you want a wide range of sex toys, daily deals, discreet delivery and good customer service – Love Honey will have you loving it, honey.
A relative newcomer to the scene, My Amora offers discrete delivery across the country on a broad selection of premium European-imported toys.
