Timeout

A masked woman in a car holding bunches of daffodils.
Photograph: Supplied / Papermill Agency

Brighten someone’s day with beautiful daffodils that support cancer research

Through this year's Daffodil Day fundraiser, you can brighten someone's day with some blooms that support the Cancer Council

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Sending someone a bouquet of flowers is already a sweet gesture, but it gets even sweeter when those blooms help support important cancer research. For the 35th annual Daffodil Day, Rialto Melbourne has partnered with Cancer Council Victoria to offer an online flower delivery service. 

From now until August 28, Melburnians can help support important cancer research by purchasing some daffodils that will be put together by local florist Botanics of Melbourne and delivered through the Zoom2u platform.

Under normal circumstances, the Rialto covers its piazza in daffodils and the fundraiser occurs on premises. Due to lockdown restrictions, the fundraiser has had to go virtual. Last year, the Rialto helped raise $20,000 through its online flower deliveries. 

Bouquets start from $30 plus delivery, so brighten someone’s day and send a friend (or yourself!) a bundle of blooms. You can find a list of the areas where the deliveries are available here, and you can place your online order through the website

