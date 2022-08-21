If a Negroni is dad's drink of choice, then treat him to a few delicious, locally made gins by Richmond distiller Brogan's Way. There are a variety of packs on offer, ranging from 50ml taster packs to 700ml premium packs, and they're all available through the Brogan's Way website. If you'd rather let someone else do the mixing, Brogan's Way is also offering sittings on Father's Day where you and your dad can sip through a range of barrel-aged gins, vodkas and liqueurs. Book your table here.