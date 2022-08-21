Melbourne
Two bottles and glasses of ready-to-drink cocktails.
Photograph: Tails

Father's Day Gift Guide

Spoil Dad on his special day with a bounty of gifts he’s guaranteed to love – and best of all, there’s not a lame novelty mug in sight

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
It’s that time of year again when you realise Father’s Day is just around the corner and you’ve completely forgotten to buy a present. Never fear, because our Dad-approved gift guide has got you covered. From booze (of course) to funky socks and grooming products, we promise there’s something on this list to keep the old man happy and earn you a couple of extra brownie points, too. 

Want to take dad out for a fancy dinner? Check out our round-up of Melbourne's best restaurants. If he's more of a casual beer and a parma man, here are Melbourne's best pubs

Be the favoured child with these

Australian reads, from $30
Photograph: Mark Anthony

Australian reads, from $30

Want to add a few page-turners to dad's collection, but not sure where to begin? Opt for Lit, a compelling horror thriller by WA author Mark Anthony, or Tasmania in Poetry, a beautiful collection of poems about Tasmania by architect Tim Hurburgh. 

Ready-to-drink cocktails by Tails, from $38.90
Photograph: Tails

Ready-to-drink cocktails by Tails, from $38.90

Making fancy cocktails at home is a lot of work – you have to make sure you have all the ingredients on hand, and then there's all the clean-up afterwards. Give dad the gift of mess-free and easy cocktails with the ready-to-drink range by Tails Cocktails. The 500mL bottles come in varieties like Whisky Sour, Gin Gimlet, Espresso Martini and Passionfruit Martini and are available through the Dan Murphys website

Read more
Gin gift pack by Brogan's Way, from $45
Photograph: Brogan's Way

Gin gift pack by Brogan's Way, from $45

If a Negroni is dad's drink of choice, then treat him to a few delicious, locally made gins by Richmond distiller Brogan's Way. There are a variety of packs on offer, ranging from 50ml taster packs to 700ml premium packs, and they're all available through the Brogan's Way website. If you'd rather let someone else do the mixing, Brogan's Way is also offering sittings on Father's Day where you and your dad can sip through a range of barrel-aged gins, vodkas and liqueurs. Book your table here.

 

Read more
VB for Men, from $59.99
Photograph: Paul Hermes

VB for Men, from $59.99

After a hard day on the tools, dad deserves grooming products that can cut through all the grime. Thankfully, Victoria Bitter has just launched its brand new grooming range, VB for Men. The kit includes an exfoliating scrub, bath frothy, face moisturiser, body wash, facial mask and a scented candle. Shop the kit through the VB website

Read more
Urbnsurf giftcard, from $60
Photograph: Ed Sloane Photography

Urbnsurf giftcard, from $60

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Tullamarine

Has dad ever bemoaned the fact that inner-city Melbourne doesn't have proper surfing beaches? Then make his day with a gift card to Australia's first inland surf park, Urbnsurf. It's located within spitting distance of Melbourne Airport in Tullamarine and offers the first full-sized surfing lagoon to use Wavegarden technology. Gift cards start at just $60 and are available through the Urbnsurf website.

Read more
