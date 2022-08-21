Look, we know socks don't sound like the most exciting gift – but hear us out: these aren't your ordinary single-colour and bland socks that you can pick up at the local supermarket. Joode makes socks in a variety of eye-catching designs, with prints of everything from pretzels and seagulls to tacos and vespas. Browse the full range through the Joode website.
It’s that time of year again when you realise Father’s Day is just around the corner and you’ve completely forgotten to buy a present. Never fear, because our Dad-approved gift guide has got you covered. From booze (of course) to funky socks and grooming products, we promise there’s something on this list to keep the old man happy and earn you a couple of extra brownie points, too.