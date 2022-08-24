Melbourne
Food at Agostino Restaurant
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The best things to do with Dad on Father’s Day

Spoil dad with these impressive Father's Day lunches, dinners and nights out

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Father's Day falls on Sunday, September 4 this year, and if you're struggling to find the right way to spoil dad, we've put together a list of delicious Father's Day lunches and dinners that he's sure to love. Don't forget to couple your tasty meal with one of these Father's Day gifts — the list is dad-approved, and we promise there's not a lame novelty mug in sight.

Need to make a booking for a large party? These are Melbourne's best restaurants for group bookings. Is dad more of a beer and parma man? Here are Melbourne's best pubs.

Treat dad to a delicious Father's Day meal

Stokehouse
Photograph: Emily Weaving

1. Stokehouse

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • St Kilda
  • price 3 of 4

This St Kilda restaurant is celebrating dads with a specially curated three-course menu by executive chef Jason Staudt. Expect fan favourites like yellowfin tuna tartare, fennel-stuffed mussels with vermouth dressing, Aquna Murray cod and a classic banoffee pie. The feast is available for $160 per person, with a kids' menu available upon request. Bookings can be made through the Stokehouse website.

Mammoth
Photograph: Graham Denholm

2. Mammoth

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Armadale

Kick off Father's Day morning with a delightful breakfast at this Armadale café. Head chef Kevin Middleton has put a special twist on the joint's beloved breakfast burrito using slow-cooked brisket, coriander, brown rice, peppers, chipotle mayonnaise, tomato and cheese, served with chimichurri and cabbage slaw. Bookings can be made through the Mammoth website, but you're also more than welcome to walk in. 

Agostino
Photograph: Graham Denholm

4. Agostino

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Carlton

Treat dad to a four-course Italian feast at this Carlton mainstay. A special set menu will be on offer, including dishes like Wagyu tartare, burrato and peppers, tagliatelle alla gricia and Wagyu rump. You'll also receive a complimentary glass of prosecco or beer on arrival. Bookings can be made through the Agostino website

Read more
Stalactites Restaurant
Photograph: Graham Denholm

5. Stalactites Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

For a Greek feast with the fam, it doesn't get any better than Stalactite's special banquet menu. Start with four sets of entrees, including a range of mixed dips like tzatziki, hommus, taramasalata, before digging into the spot's famed grilled Saganaki cheese and smoked pork spicy sausages. For mains, enjoy the meat platter that includes marinated chicken fillet skewers, premium-grade lamb shoulder giro and marinated boneless chicken giro. Bookings can be made through the Stalactites website.

Acre Burwood
Photograph: Acre

6. Acre Burwood

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Burwood East

For just $65 per person, your family can treat dad to a farm-style feast. This rooftop oasis in Burwood has curated a special menu for the day that utilises seasonal produce from its rooftop garden and includes dishes like rosemary focaccia, chickpea hummus, roast eggplant with tahini and slow-roasted lamb shoulder. Book a table through the Acre website.

Read more
Baby Café & Pizzeria
Photograph: Graham Denholm

7. Baby Café & Pizzeria

  • Restaurants
  • Richmond
  • price 1 of 4

Cremorne's neighbourhood Italian spot is dishing up a plethora of Father's Day specials, including Appellation oysters with raspberry vinaigrette and baked W.A. scallops with smoked scamorza. The banquet menu will also offer up heaps of Baby favourites, and it'll be perfect for the whole family to share. Book in for lunch or dinner through the Baby Pizza website.

Read more
Chin Chin
Photograph: Graham Denholm

8. Chin Chin

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Make dad's day with a delicious Southeast Asian dinner at Chin Chin. On offer are Coffin Bay oysters with red nahm jim, lemon and lime; Hervey Bay scallops with curried cauliflower and cold smoked caviar; stir-fried lobster with black pepper, snow peas and egg noodle; and char-grilled pork ri beye with roasted eggplant, toasted rice and smoke tomato nahm jim. You can also opt for the classic feed me banquet if you prefer a family-style feast to a la carte. Book in for lunch or dinner through the Chin Chin website.

Read more
Hawker Hall

9. Hawker Hall

  • Restaurants
  • Windsor
  • price 1 of 4

Head down to Windsor to enjoy the classic Hawker Banquet, which is chock-full of Singaporean and Malaysian dishes. Think barbecue chicken wings with char siew glaze; ox cheek sliders with pickled radish and sweet chilli jam; slow-roasted lamb shank with pancakes and chilli mustard greens; or half-rack grilled St Louis pork ribs with tamarind molasses glaze and garlic rice. Book in for lunch or dinner through the Hawker Hall website.

Read more
