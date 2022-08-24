This St Kilda restaurant is celebrating dads with a specially curated three-course menu by executive chef Jason Staudt. Expect fan favourites like yellowfin tuna tartare, fennel-stuffed mussels with vermouth dressing, Aquna Murray cod and a classic banoffee pie. The feast is available for $160 per person, with a kids' menu available upon request. Bookings can be made through the Stokehouse website.
Father's Day falls on Sunday, September 4 this year, and if you're struggling to find the right way to spoil dad, we've put together a list of delicious Father's Day lunches and dinners that he's sure to love. Don't forget to couple your tasty meal with one of these Father's Day gifts — the list is dad-approved, and we promise there's not a lame novelty mug in sight.