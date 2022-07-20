Melbourne
Timeout

A person manning the cash register inside of a bottle shop.
Photograph: Supplied

Late-night bottle shops in Melbourne

When the liquor cupboard is bare, head to one of Melbourne's late-night bottle shops

Adena Maier
Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Adena Maier
If you find yourself at a party in the wee hours with nary a bevvy in sight, run down to any one of these handy bottle-os that are conveniently open late to quench your thirst. Some are open until 10pm and 11pm, others until the witching hour and one is even open all day, every day. 

In the mood for a craft tinnie? Plan ahead and visit one of our favourite craft beer bottle shops. Or if you'd rather someone else do the pouring, wait until a more reasonable hour to visit Melbourne's best wine bars

Bottle shops open before midnight

McCoppins: Fitzroy and Abbotsford

1. McCoppins: Fitzroy and Abbotsford

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

Finding a bottle-o that is open after 9pm on a Sunday is a trick in itself. But thanks to McCoppins, we have two to rely on, and both are open daily until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 10pm on all other days.

Read more
The Evelyn Hotel

2. The Evelyn Hotel

  • Music
  • Fitzroy

This live music institution has a bottle-o that is open seven nights a week until midnight. You can also choose a bottle of wine to enjoy inside the venue and you won't be charged a corkage fee.

Read more
Star City Liquor Store

3. Star City Liquor Store

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

This inner-city liquor store stays open until the witching hour on the nights when it counts most: Friday and Saturday. Other nights they pack up shop by 11pm.

Read more
CQ Bar

5. CQ Bar

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

CQ not only is a nightclub, hotel and restaurant, it also houses a bottle shop that's open six days a week until midnight. It's closed on Sundays and public holidays, to make up for that.

Read more
City Wine Shop

6. City Wine Shop

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

City Wine Shop is often associated with fine wines, cheeses and European inspired dishes, but little do people know that they also have a bottle shop that sells beers, spirits and wines. It's open seven days a week until 11pm.

Read review
Carwyn Cellars

8. Carwyn Cellars

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Thornbury

A bar and bottle shop rolled into one, Carwyn Cellars is open until 11pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays so you'll never be without a drink in Melbourne's north. All other days these guys stay open until 10pm. 

Read review
The Alps Wine Shop and Bar
Photograph: Graham Denholm

9. The Alps Wine Shop and Bar

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Prahran
  • price 2 of 4

As the name suggests the Alps is a bar and bottle shop. But surprise, surprise they also sell beer for takeaway. The Alps is open until 11pm from Thursdays to Saturdays. On Mondays to Wednesdays, they shut at 10pm, and on Sundays at 9pm. 

Read review

Bottle shops open after midnight

The Exford Hotel

1. The Exford Hotel

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

Right in the thick of the CBD, this traditional English-style pub and backpackers hostel caters to every ilk. Luckily they also have a takeaway bottle shop that's open daily until 3.30am.

Read more
Riversdale Hotel

3. Riversdale Hotel

  • Bars
  • Hawthorn

Open daily until 3am, the Riversdale Hotel’s Thirsty Camels is an oasis for Melbourne’s late-night punters who are keen to kick on at home.

Read more
BeerMash
Photograph: Paul Kristoff

4. BeerMash

  • Bars
  • Craft beer
  • Collingwood

Beer, glorious beer! This fabulous beer hall offers a small seated bar with plenty of take-home options, too. They nail the beer memo, but also offer a selection of wine and spirits. Sunday to Thursday it's open until 11pm, but the rest of the week (Friday and Saturday) it kicks on until 1am. 

Read more
Bottle shops open 24 Hours

The Railway, Windsor

1. The Railway, Windsor

  • Bars
  • Windsor

The gang at the Railway Hotel knows its audience well. It supplies hordes of late-night Chapel Street revellers with party fuel at all manner of ungodly hours because it never closes. 

Read more
Drink like the best of 'em

