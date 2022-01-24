Melbourne
A range of Valentine's Day products by Lush.
Photograph: Supplied/Lush

11 romantic and thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts to shop

The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner, so we've rounded up our favourite swoon-worthy gifts

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
The season of love has arrived, and we want to help you avoid the mad dash to the corner store on February 13 to see if any droopy roses or cliche cards are left on the shelves. Impress your loved ones with some of these thoughtful and romantic gifts by Australian makers, like monogrammed slippers and everlasting flowers. We've ordered the list from least to most expensive, in case you're on a budget or keen to splurge.

Looking to make Valentine's Day extra special? Book a stay at one of these romantic hotels in Melbourne.

Bath products by Lush, from $9
Photograph: Supplied/Lush

Bath products by Lush, from $9

Lush has just launched its Valentine's Day range, and it's perfect for couples who want to take a sultry bath together or for individuals keen on a bit of V-Day self-love. This year, the range includes bath bombs (including the cult classic 'big aubergine'), reusable bubble bars, shower gels and jellies, soaps, lip masks, scrubs and a variety of gift sets. We all deserve to be pampered, so head to the Lush website or your nearest store to check out the collection. 

Read more
Candles from Light and Glo, from $16
Photograph: Supplied

Candles from Light and Glo, from $16

When you're trying to set the mood, candles are a must. They provide the perfect intimate lighting and can make your space smell inviting. They can also be a bit spenny sometimes, so if you're not looking to break the bank then these candles by Melbourne fragrance house Light and Glo are perfect. The Happy Lad collection features masculine scents like cedar wood and bergamot, and the Amour collection features classic romantic scents like vanilla, rosewater and lavender. Candles start at just $16, and you can browse the full selection through the Light and Glo website

 

Read more
Hampers by Personally Picked, from $55
Photograph: Supplied/Personally Picked

Hampers by Personally Picked, from $55

If you're looking to give someone an incredibly personalised present, look no further. Personally Picked offers a 'build your own box' service where you can choose from more than 200 incredible gift options, including products like Frank Green cups, Koko Black chocolates, ready-made cocktails and Glasshouse candles. After you've selected everything, the products will be wrapped up in a box personalised with the recipient's name. You can also choose to give a pre-made experience box, like the 'Cosmo Cocktail' kit with all the ingredients you need to make a Cosmopolitan, and the 'Sleep Time' kit to help the recipient unwind, restore and relax. 

Read more
'For Him' Hampers by Original Hamper Company, from $70
Photograph: Supplied/Original Hamper Company

'For Him' Hampers by Original Hamper Company, from $70

A lot of Valentine's Day presents are catered towards women, but the men in our lives deserve to know how awesome we think they are, too. Original Hamper Company has put together two curated gift boxes that are perfect for the bloke in your life: the 'Bro Box' and the 'Hipster Hamper'. The hampers are filled with products from small businesses throughout Australia, including cocktails and beers from boutique bars and breweries, small-batch colognes and drip coffee bags. Head to the Original Hamper Company website to place your order.

Read more
Stylish pyjamas and loungewear by Maeva Sleep, from $70
Photograph: Supplied/Maeva Sleep

Stylish pyjamas and loungewear by Maeva Sleep, from $70

Pyjamas are one of those things that we all want but often can't justify buying for ourselves because a ratty old shirt will suffice. But once you actually have a nice pair of silky pyjamas, you'll wonder how you've gone so long without them. Maeva Sleep offers dreamy pyjama and loungewear sets that are super comfortable to sleep or work from home in but are also stylish enough to wear out when paired with jeans or a loose white tank. Head to the Maeva Sleep website to browse the options. 

Read more
Beau Taplin poem and flower jar by LVLY, from $80
Photograph: Supplied/LVLY

Beau Taplin poem and flower jar by LVLY, from $80

Some things in life go together perfectly, like bacon and eggs or Champagne and strawberries. Another one of those classic pairings is poetry and roses, and LVLY has put together a limited edition gift that brings that timeless match together. Choose from a selection of native or seasonal flower bouquets, and LVLY will put them in a jar printed with a romantic poem by Australian poet Beau Taplin. If you're not much of a wordsmith but you want to impress your beloved, this is the way to go. Head to the LVLY website to place your order. 

Read more
Everlasting flowers by Fleur Du Luxe, from $100
Photograph: Supplied/Fleur Du Luxe

Everlasting flowers by Fleur Du Luxe, from $100

Bouquets of flowers are pretty much a given on Valentine's Day, but it's a bit of a bummer that they'll start to wilt within a week. If you want your sentiment to last longer than that, consider giving your beloved some everlasting flowers in acrylic boxes by Fleur Du Luxe. This Australian company pioneered a preservation technique that can ensure the flowers last up to three years, and you don't even need to water the flowers. Head to the Fleur Du Luxe website to place your order. 

Read more
Couples sex toys by We-Vibe, from $149
Photograph: Supplied/We-Vibe

Couples sex toys by We-Vibe, from $149

Make it a Valentine's Day that you and your partner will never forget with a couple's sex toy by We-Vibe. It's the gift that keeps on giving, and the range includes products for both penis-owners and vulva-owners. And if you're isolating from one another, We-Vibe also offers vibrating toys that can be controlled via an app so that you can still have a bit of fun while apart. Head to the We-Vibe website to browse the full collection. 

Read more
Monte Slippers, from $165
Photograph: Supplied/Monte Slippers

Monte Slippers, from $165

Most of us are probably guilty of stealing plush slippers from hotel stays, and there's no feeling quite like getting home after a long day and shedding your shoes in favour of some soft slippers. These stylish slippers by Monte have a similar timeless silhouette to the Prince Albert slipper, are stylish enough to wear out of the house and can even be monogrammed. Head to the Monte website to place an order. 

Read more
Hampers by Humble Sampler, from $75
Photograph: Supplied/Humble Sampler

Hampers by Humble Sampler, from $75

This Australian social enterprise champions entrepreneurs who are under-represented in the food industry, like makers impacted by gender, racial, social and economic inequality. Show your support and give a lovely gift with the purchase of a Humble Sampler package. Try the 'Dip Your Toes' hamper, which includes the perfect accompaniments for a cheese plate, or the 'Tingling Tastes' hamper, which includes small-batch treats like plum jams, caramel fudge and dark chocolate with cacao nibs. To browse the full range, head to the Humble Sampler website

Read more
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.