Lush has just launched its Valentine's Day range, and it's perfect for couples who want to take a sultry bath together or for individuals keen on a bit of V-Day self-love. This year, the range includes bath bombs (including the cult classic 'big aubergine'), reusable bubble bars, shower gels and jellies, soaps, lip masks, scrubs and a variety of gift sets. We all deserve to be pampered, so head to the Lush website or your nearest store to check out the collection.
The season of love has arrived, and we want to help you avoid the mad dash to the corner store on February 13 to see if any droopy roses or cliche cards are left on the shelves. Impress your loved ones with some of these thoughtful and romantic gifts by Australian makers, like monogrammed slippers and everlasting flowers. We've ordered the list from least to most expensive, in case you're on a budget or keen to splurge.
