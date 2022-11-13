Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

GoBoat on the Harbour
Photograph: Supplied

Things to do in Melbourne between Christmas and NYE

See the year out in style at these exhibitions, events and activities across the city

Cassidy Knowlton
Adena Maier
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
&
Adena Maier
Christmas is over, New Year's Eve is approaching, and you've just realised that you've got heaps of time to fill in between. These five days can be a little awkward; some places have closed shop for summer, and others have new holiday hours. But never fear, because we've compiled a list of the best things to do between December 25-31. It's been a helluva year, so enjoy your time off!

Don't forget to also plan for New Year's! We've rounded up the best events happening on NYE, and the best spots to catch the New Year's fireworks this year.

Things to do between Xmas and NYE

Raise a glass at Arbory Afloat
Arianna Harry Photography

1. Raise a glass at Arbory Afloat

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Melbourne

Open every day

Arbory Bar and Eatery, the buoyant bar, has made a triumphant return with views that would make any Melburnian proud. This year, it's returning as a sun-drenched take on the Balearic Islands. 

Instead of dropping thousands on a ticket to Ibiza, Formentera, Menorca or Mallorca, you can enjoy a taste of the archipelago right here in Melbourne. Food-wise, this season's menu will focus on simple, fresh and flavourful ingredients. It's designed to share, with several Spanish-inspired offerings including pintxos, tapas, bocadillos and raciones. The brand-new drinks list will also lean into the Balearic Islands theme, and you can expect the likes of Sangrias, Porn Star Sour Martinis, Pina Coladas and Aperol Spritzes to take centre stage. 

Get wet at Adventure Park
Photograph: Supplied

2. Get wet at Adventure Park

  • Attractions
  • Theme parks

Open every day except Christmas Day

Some people go to waterparks for the wave pools and ample sun lounges – and then some people go for the heart-racing waterslides. Either way, Adventure Park in Geelong has a treat in store for you. Thrillseekers can tackle rides like the Tornado, the biggest and longest waterslide of its kind in the state, which will drop you down 24 metres of snaking slides; or take it easy on the Lazy River, sit back in an inflatable ring and idly float down the tropically themed river.

Catch a movie at the drive-in
Photograph: Supplied

3. Catch a movie at the drive-in

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema

Check cinemas for times 

For those craving a nostalgic cinema experience, these drive-in cinemas in and around Melbourne are brimming with the feeling of old-timey movie outings. Park yourself in front of the screen, tune into the FM broadcast and enjoy your movie in a safe, physically distanced location. 

4. Or at an outdoor cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema

Check cinemas for times

Are you keen for a classic garden cinema experience? Or what about an inner-city rooftop? You could even catch a film by the beach. These are our top choices of alfresco cinema in Melbourne.

Read more
Pick your own cherries at CherryHill Orchards
Photograph: Supplied

5. Pick your own cherries at CherryHill Orchards

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

Open every day except Christmas Day

Is there anything better than fresh summer fruit? Maybe being able to pick your own straight from the orchards

This summer you’re invited to pick your own cherries at CherryHill Orchards in the Yarra Valley. This picturesque property produces some of the country’s finest cherries, and the CherryHill team are opening their doors to the public this year for picking season. 

CherryHill Orchards will be open every day throughout cherry season (excluding Christmas Day), which runs from November 30 to early January. The orchard will be open from 9am until 5pm, with the CherryHill team on hand to show you where and how to pick the best cherries. 

Entry costs $19.50 per adult and $10.50 per child (aged four to 13) to pick your own fruit, and you'll be charged per kilo for cherries to take home. All cherries eaten on site are included in the entry price.

Scream your lungs out at Funfields
Photograph: Supplied

6. Scream your lungs out at Funfields

  • Kids
  • Play spaces
  • Melbourne

 

Open every day except Christmas Day

Calling all kids, parents, and kids-at-heart: did you know that there is a huge theme park less than an hour's drive north from Melbourne? Funfields, located in Whittlesea, opened in 1985 and has since become one of Melbourne's best-loved attractions. Your entry ticket gets you access to 22 rides, plus a water play area for kids and barbecue area. 

See the animals at Melbourne Zoo
Photograph: Paul Philipson

7. See the animals at Melbourne Zoo

  • Museums
  • Parkville

Open every day

A trip to Melbourne Zoo done right takes a day. The largest exhibit is the majestic Wild Sea, where penguins and seals bask on land before slipping into clear waters. Another highlight is the sprawling Orang-utan Sanctuary, where a family of beautiful, orang-utans swing from tree to tree, play with each other and feed high off the ground. Then there’s the Trail of the Elephants; an immersive Asian village and garden where five Asian elephants thrive. 

Or at Healesville Sanctuary
Photograph: Supplied | Healesville Sanctuary

8. Or at Healesville Sanctuary

  • Attractions
  • Zoos
  • Badger Creek

Open every day

Just over an hour from Melbourne, located in Victoria's green Yarra Valley, is Healesville Sanctuary – home to a host of Australian animals living in their native environment. Arguably the most thrilling experience at Healesville Sanctuary is the Spirits of the Sky show. Free with the cost of admission, the show is a spectacular demonstration of the beauty and power of Australia's birds of prey and parrots. Head to the flight arena and see fierce wedge-tailed eagles, falcons and owls, as well as colourful parrots as they swoop around the arena and show off their skills. 

Or at Werribee Open Range Zoo
Photograph: Supplied/Visit Werribee & Surrounds

9. Or at Werribee Open Range Zoo

  • Things to do
  • Werribee South

Open every day

You’ll feel like you’ve stepped through a portal to the African savannah when visiting the Werribee Open Range Zoo. This world-leading zoo just around 30 minutes from the Melbourne CBD features sprawling enclosures and up-close animal encounters. The savannah is the highlight of the zoo, with open-air safari buses taking visitors out to encounter giraffes, rhinos, zebras and hippopotamuses splashing in the river. 

 

Cruise the Yarra with GoBoat
Photograph: Supplied

10. Cruise the Yarra with GoBoat

  • Things to do
  • Southbank

Open every day except Christmas Day

GoBoat’s five-metre-long boats seat up to eight people and don’t need a boating licence to operate. The best part? They come equipped with a built-in wooden picnic table in the middle of the boat. Would-be salty sea dogs can hop aboard from GoBoat's berths at Banana Alley (between Queens Bridge and Sandridge Bridge on the north side of the Yarra).

See 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'
Photograph: MIchelle Grace Hunder

11. See 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Melbourne

Open from December 28 to 31

Read on below for our review of the new one-night version of the play.

It’s Christmas for Potterheads. Three years after its celebrated opening at the expensively refurbished Princess Theatre, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is taking an apt step back in time with a second premiere, this time of a streamlined one-play version that carves a good three hours off of its original running time. There are various motivations for this. Even for ardent devotees or seasoned theatre veterans, six hours in a seat is a slog, and once killed-for tickets had become readily available. But what could have been a cynical hatchet job has turned out to be the making of this show.

The main pillars of the story remain – picking up where JK Rowling’s novels ended, we meet the children of famed wizard Harry Potter as they depart for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, the enduring friendships that kept Harry alive are elusive for Harry’s awkward son Albus, and when he fails to live up to the towering expectations of not just his school but the entire wizarding world, his sole friendship becomes both his greatest refuge and his biggest vulnerability.

But while you might reasonably assume that this is a play about magic, you’d be wrong. This is a play about love. Which should come as no surprise – love is quite literally the most powerful, death-defying force in JK Rowling’s seven-book saga. What is surprising however, is how one of the greatest juggernaut fiction franchises of all time has leaned – comfortably, credibly, with heart-rending sensitivity – into a queer romance.

Or catch a session of 'The Phantom of the Opera'
Photograph: Daniel Boud, Opera Australia

12. Or catch a session of 'The Phantom of the Opera'

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Southbank

Open from December 27 to 31

Read on below for our review.

The story of an opera house haunted by a musical genius, who falls in love with a chorus girl and elevates her to stardom. It was a combination of schlock, syrup and superior showmanship, and it has haunted the musical theatre world ever since. The Phantom of the Opera is unavoidable, one definition of the art form itself; slick, populist and crashingly unsubtle, it nevertheless has a strange power to enthral.

This production, billed as a new iteration from producer Cameron Mackintosh rather than composer Andrew Lloyd Webber – the labyrinthine corporate negotiations that underpin a show of this magnitude would fill an episode of Succession – is no carbon copy of the original. Like Mackintosh’s recent revival of Les Miserables, it has been entirely redesigned and restaged. Some changes are massive, and massively risky; others are more a matter of emphasis.

The new cast are fantastic across the board. Josh Piterman is a swooning, distempered Phantom, strongly emphasising the character’s emotional torment over the sadism sitting under the surface. His primary motivation, at least initially, is an artistic one, and Piterman brings a brooding seriousness of musical intent – Beethoven by way of Lon Chaney. His voice is lovely, although on opening night it feels a little tentative and tremulous, especially in the key number ‘Music of the Night’. Blake Bowden, in the role of Raoul, is also excellent, his powerful and assured tenor giving the character an unusual gravitas. 

Ghosts of the Old City Williamstown
Photograph: Supplied

13. Ghosts of the Old City Williamstown

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Altona

Did you know that Williamstown was actually Victoria’s original capital? A settlement that old is just bursting with eerie stories and scary spirits, especially when you’re on a lamplight tour.

This tour of Victoria’s most history-steeped seaport will take you through abandoned morgues and forgotten burial grounds, as well as streets once frequented by convicts and drunken sailors. These days though, these alleys are home to far more apparitions. Book via Lantern Ghost Tours.

Or pretend it's still Christmas with 'A Christmas Carol'
Photograph: Jeff Busby

14. Or pretend it's still Christmas with 'A Christmas Carol'

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Melbourne

Open from December 27 to 29

Sure, Christmas might technically be over - but Dickens' A Christmas Carol will still be playing on the Melbourne stage. A Christmas Carol was the most-awarded play of 2021, sweeping the Tonys with five award wins. Two Tony Award winners themselves created the magical rendition: director Matthew Warchus (Matilda the Musical) and playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The production delivers striking staging, moving storytelling, and 12 traditional Christmas carols, including ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘Silent Night’.

A Christmas Carol is a ripping yarn," says Wenham. "This production is as compelling as it is surprising. I’m counting the days to get back on the stage in the role of Scrooge. It’s a story of hope, redemption and community. I guarantee the audience will leave the theatre feeling better about themselves and the world at the end of the show. A perfect story to be told at Christmas time.”

Or see Nelly Furtado play at Beyond The Valley
Photograph: Beyond The Valley

16. Or see Nelly Furtado play at Beyond The Valley

  • Music
  • Music festivals

Runs from December 28 to January 1

New Year’s festival mainstay, Beyond The Valley, will return in December this year for a four-day camping celebration from December 28, 2022 to January 1, 2023, featuring another huge lineup of exciting and diverse acts set to kick off the new year in style.

This year, pop icon Nelly Furtado headlines the much-loved festival, with an Aussie exclusive performance at Beyond. It'll be her first time hitting the stage in over five years. She will be joined by Bicep, Flight Facilities, Kaytranada, Lime Cordiale, Denzel Curry, Patrick Topping, San Cisco, Tkay Maidza, Vera Blue and many more. 

With a new location at Barunah Plains, only 1.5 hours from Melbourne, festival organisers have a generous, 100,000 square metre natural amphitheatre to play with, as they deliver three stages of pumping music acts to excited punters looking to dance away the year that was. A 70-metre wide LED wall will be the centrepiece of the 2022 dance tent, while Dr Dan’s – the festival’s signature multilevel dancefloor colosseum – will nab itself a makeover.

Got plans for NYE yet?

New Year's Eve in Melbourne
Photograph: Wolf Cocklin

New Year's Eve in Melbourne

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

Whether you're a fireworks fan, looking for a relaxed dinner or you want to party until dawn, we've got you covered for NYE in Melbourne. Here's what to do, where to go and how to recover (or keep dancing) on January 1.

