Timeout

A girl bouncing on an indoor trampoline at BounceInc.
Photograph: BounceInc

The best trampoline parks in Melbourne

Bounce off the walls at these indoor trampolining parks

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
If you're after a spike in adrenaline but aren't brave enough to jump out of an aeroplane, then catch some thrills in the air at an indoor trampoline park. On top of being super fun, it's also a form of exercise in disguise – it's a great workout for building strength, coordination and balance. Take a leaf out of House of Pain’s book and ‘Jump Around’ at these indoor trampoline parks across Melbourne.

Looking for other fun ways to exercise indoors? Scale some walls at Melbourne's best rock climbing facilities, or sweat it out at one of the CBD's coolest gyms.

Trampolining parks in Melbourne

Rush HQ
Photograph: Rush HQ

1. Rush HQ

  • Sport and fitness
  • Rowville

Rush HQ packs a lot in: there’s the central trampoline area, four trampoline catwalks that lead to basketball slam dunk areas, two large dodgeball courts, a newly refurbished rock climbing area and super-fun foam pits to plunge yourself into. After jumping, visitors can try Mount Madness, a high-octane climbing wall that cantilevers above a foam pit, or the Gauntlet, a two-tiered obstacle course set above the ground. You're likely to work up an appetite, so refuel afterwards at the fully stocked café that offers a wide range of food and coffee options. 

BounceInc
Photograph: BounceInc

2. BounceInc

  • Sport and fitness
  • Heidelberg West

Formerly known as Latitude, this indoor adrenaline playground boasts around 3000-square-metres of interconnected trampolines, a performance area, a giant airbag, dodgeball courts and so much more. Go for a bounce, and if you're keen to put your agility, balance and patience to the test, see if you can master the venue's ninja warrior course. In Victoria, there are locations across Blackburn, Essendon Fields, Glen Iris, Geelong, Heidelberg, Keysborough and Wodonga, and for those aged 16 and older, tickets start at $18. 

Xtreme Bounce

3. Xtreme Bounce

  • Sport and fitness
  • Keysborough

With wall-to-wall inter-linked trampolines, a foam pit and dodgeball trampolines, this place is well worth the drive out to Ballarat. It's designed for jumpers of all ages, including toddlers aged one and older. General admission starts at just $16, so let this place be your go-to for family events, birthday parties, corporate events and more. 

Jump Central
Photograph: Jump Central

4. Jump Central

If you've ever wanted to slam dunk like Lebron James, tumble and flip like the world's best gymnasts or just flop about like a fish out of water, head to this boutique indoor trampoline centre nestled inside Moorabbin Indoor Sports. There are four separate trampoline areas, a small children's playground and a slide, making it perfect for everything from school excursions to solo jumping adventures. 

Gravity Zone
Photograph: Gravity Zone

5. Gravity Zone

This adventure centre houses 180 different trampolines spread out over six zones, all covered in thick padding and foam to ensure a soft, bouncy landing. After you're all bounced out, give the multi-level laser tag a whirl; the space can host up to 40 players per game and is kitted out with smoke, music and lighting effects. For the little ones, there's a toddler playground with slides, mini trampolines and soft play areas.

Flip Out
Photograph: Flip Out

6. Flip Out

This Box Hill trampoline park features a main arena, junior arena, parkour arena, ninja course, junior soft play area, rock climbing walls and air bags. Ready to get flipping? A one-hour session starts at $16, or you can book in for birthday parties and school excursions for around $33 per person, including food  and drinks. 

Inflatable World
Photograph: Inflatable World

7. Inflatable World

Inflatable World has locations across Australia, and ten of them are in Victoria. Head to Bundoora, Doncaster, Gippsland, Knox, Maribyrnong, Oakleigh, Pakenham, Ringwood, South Geelong or Werribee to explore the indoor inflatable playground complete with heaps of trampoline areas. For those aged five years and older, a two-hour session starts at $17. 

Keen to stay indoors?

