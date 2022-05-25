Bounce off the walls at these indoor trampolining parks

Rush HQ packs a lot in: there’s the central trampoline area, four trampoline catwalks that lead to basketball slam dunk areas, two large dodgeball courts, a newly refurbished rock climbing area and super-fun foam pits to plunge yourself into. After jumping, visitors can try Mount Madness, a high-octane climbing wall that cantilevers above a foam pit, or the Gauntlet, a two-tiered obstacle course set above the ground. You're likely to work up an appetite, so refuel afterwards at the fully stocked café that offers a wide range of food and coffee options.
If you're after a spike in adrenaline but aren't brave enough to jump out of an aeroplane, then catch some thrills in the air at an indoor trampoline park. On top of being super fun, it's also a form of exercise in disguise – it's a great workout for building strength, coordination and balance. Take a leaf out of House of Pain’s book and ‘Jump Around’ at these indoor trampoline parks across Melbourne.
Looking for other fun ways to exercise indoors? Scale some walls at Melbourne's best rock climbing facilities, or sweat it out at one of the CBD's coolest gyms.