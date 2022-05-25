Bounce off the walls at these indoor trampolining parks

Formerly known as Latitude, this indoor adrenaline playground boasts around 3000-square-metres of interconnected trampolines, a performance area, a giant airbag, dodgeball courts and so much more. Go for a bounce, and if you're keen to put your agility, balance and patience to the test, see if you can master the venue's ninja warrior course. In Victoria, there are locations across Blackburn, Essendon Fields, Glen Iris, Geelong, Heidelberg, Keysborough and Wodonga, and for those aged 16 and older, tickets start at $18.