Where to go rock climbing in Melbourne

Gravity Worx in Pascoe Vale opened in 2016 as a gym run by and made for climbers. The gym sets new and challenging routes every week to ensure that climbers are continuously challenged and aren't bored by the available climbs. It's the only gym in the country that provides walls for the lead, speed and boulder disciplines. To top it all off, this gym also aims to be eco-friendly and uses electronic waiver forms, floors made from recycled rubber tires, locally made walls and energy-saving lights.

Cost: Casual entry is $23 per person. Harnesses and shoes are available for rent.

Classes: Yes! There are classes available for youth and adults across all difficulty levels.