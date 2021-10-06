Melbourne
Northside Boulders brunswick
Photograph: Supplied

Where to go rock climbing in Melbourne

From bouldering to traditional indoor rock climbing, Melbourne is full of places to scale the walls

Written by
Shella Shpigel
Rock climbing is great for health and fitness and team building, and of course, it's a fun-filled activity for all ages. Bouldering, as the name suggests, is climbing boulders with the freedom to go rope and harness free but at safer low wall heights. There is no shortage of rock climbing and bouldering gyms in Melbourne, and we’ve picked the best if you’ve in the mood for some vertical adventures.

Find more rainy day activities, including the best escape rooms in MelbourneFeel more like jumping? Try these excellent trampoline parks around Melbourne. 

Rock climbing in Melbourne

Gravity Worx
Photograph: Supplied

1. Gravity Worx

  • Sport and fitness
  • Coburg North

Gravity Worx in Pascoe Vale opened in 2016 as a gym run by and made for climbers. The gym sets new and challenging routes every week to ensure that climbers are continuously challenged and aren't bored by the available climbs. It's the only gym in the country that provides walls for the lead, speed and boulder disciplines. To top it all off, this gym also aims to be eco-friendly and uses electronic waiver forms, floors made from recycled rubber tires, locally made walls and energy-saving lights.

Cost: Casual entry is $23 per person. Harnesses and shoes are available for rent. 

Classes: Yes! There are classes available for youth and adults across all difficulty levels.

Read more
Bayside Rock
Photograph: Supplied

2. Bayside Rock

  • Sport and fitness
  • Carrum Downs

Bayside Rock has something for every climber. Under 13s will love Climb Time, a child-friendly area that provides 25 fully automated climbing stations that don’t require parental supervision. Designed by an Australian national climbing champion, the top ropes section has 50 climbs that are 10 to 12 metres high. Entry includes access to both the top rope climbing area and the bouldering area. 

Cost: Casual entry is $20 for one hour and $30 for two hours. Prices include harness hire. 

Classes: Yes! Coaching is available for children and adults in either group or private classes.

Read more
The Lactic Factory

3. The Lactic Factory

  • Sport and fitness
  • Abbotsford

The Lactic Factory in Abbotsford was Melbourne's first dedicated bouldering gym, and it's where a lot of our local climbers discovered their love of the sport. The gym features 3.8-metre high walls sloping at all angles, and they're all surrounded by soft mats in case you put your faith in the wrong climbing hold. When you’re not climbing, there are plenty of nice spots to relax, with food and drink options available. Basic climbing gear is available to buy, and you can also hire climbing shoes if you don’t have your own.

 

Read more
Northside Boulders Brunswick
Photograph: Supplied

4. Northside Boulders Brunswick

  • Sport and fitness
  • Brunswick

Northside Boulders comes from the same team that owns and operates the Lactic Factory in Abbotsford. The walls here are up to 4.5 metres high and are angled from inclined slabs to horizontal roofs. Northside also has food onsite to get climbers refuelled and refreshed to take on their next challenge. The space has the same signature furnishings and plants as the Abbotsford gym, and there are some wicked tunes to boot.

Cost: Casual entry is $22, and memberships and equipment hire are also available. 

Classes: Yes! Booking is not required. 

Read more
Hardrock Climbing
Photograph: Supplied

5. Hardrock Climbing

  • Sport and fitness
  • Melbourne

It's hard to miss Hardrock's CBD location. Located above Swanston Street, this climbing venue offers floor-to-ceiling views of the street and its multiple intersections. For keen climbers, Hardrock offers 44 top rope walls, which are up to 16 metres high. The venue also has four auto-belay walls, so you don’t have to bring a spotter as the automated cable system will catch climbers if they fall. For experienced climbers, the venue's grade ranges from six to 30, so if you have one, bring your locking carabiner. The climbs are for punters 11 years and over, and younger climbers can engage in interactive rock climbing games. 

Cost: Casual entry is $20, and memberships and equipment hire are also available.

Classes: Yes! Beginners courses, lead courses and private instruction are available. 

Read more
North Walls
Photograph: Supplied

6. North Walls

  • Sport and fitness
  • Brunswick

Located in Brunswick, North Walls has the distinct honour of featuring climbing walls by international wall-climbing manufacturer Walltopia. These specially made walls provide plenty of climbing routes for all levels. This gym has a strong sense of community and often hosts a variety of workshops for avid climbers. It also hosts competitions for climbers to test how many routes they can complete without taking a rest. There is also a café on-site where you can recharge with freshly ground coffee.

Cost: Casual entry is $20, and memberships and equipment are both available for hire. 

Classes: Yes! There are courses available for climbers of all levels. 

Read more
Latitude
Photograph: Supplied

7. Latitude

  • Sport and fitness
  • Heidelberg West

Go for a round of climbing on Latitude's top-notch rock climbing walls. There are 14 unique challenges, including a down-rush bungee platform and a six-section sky-high obstacle course. After you climb, go for a bounce on Latitude's 100 interconnected trampolines or spend some time in the performance area, giant airbag, dodgeball courts and basketball lanes. There’s fun for the littlest bouncers too with Latitude’s dedicated Kids Zone, designed for kids aged 18 months to five years.

Cost: Casual entry is $20, and cheaper rates are available for groups. 

Classes: Not available. 

Read more

