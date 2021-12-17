Avani Wines is bringing its popular Indian-inspired lunch and wine series to the Peninsula this summer

Following the success of recent pop-ups, family-owned boutique winery Avani Wines has announced the return of its summer series. Head over to the idyllic surrounds of Red Hill in the Mornington Peninsula from January 7 to enjoy delicious vino paired with lunches curated by chef Harry Mangat of Biji Dining.

Mangat is taking over the kitchen to serve up a contemporary, seasonal menu inspired by the diversity and evolution of Indian cuisine, and made from produce sourced from local farms or foraged from the surrounds.

The four-course set menu is $85 per person and diners get to experience dishes that reflect timeless Indian traditions while also championing native Australian bush foods. Expect dishes like Southern-Indian lamb vada, masala pork and Indian cheesecake baked with fig leaves, ginger, strawberry and Davidson plum.

On select days, Harry will be joined by select Melbourne chefs like Dennis Yong of Furrmien on January 16, Thi Le of Anchovy on January 26, Rosheen Kaul of Etta on February 7 and Tom Sarafian of Sarafian hummus acclaim on February 14. These special guest lunches are priced at $110 per person.

Wines come at an additional charge and feature Avani's well-loved Amrit range, including its crisp chardonnay and skin-contact pinos gris.

Lunch sittings take place between Friday, January 7 and Monday, February 14 from 11am to 5pm. Reserve your table via the Avani Wines website.