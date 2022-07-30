Time Out says

Voyage to the island of Skopelos for an evening of dancing, dining and jiving

Calling all Mamma Mia! fans: for just one month this winter, Speakeasy Bar on Chapel Street is running a theatrical dining experience based on the beloved film and ABBA jukebox musical. Trek down to South Yarra between June 24 and July 30 for the closest thing you'll get to a breezy Greek paradise in the colder Melbourne months.

Tickets are $99 per person and include a two-course meal, drink, the performance and a disco dance that will have you sending out an S.O.S. for some more appropriate dancing shoes. The Mediterranean-inspired menu includes dishes like paprika-grilled chicken and eggplant parmigiana that you can enjoy while being serenaded by performers and getting immersed in the enduring love stories of the Sheridans.

There are 12 total sessions to choose from but tickets are selling fast, so head to the website to secure your spot.

