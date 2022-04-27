Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Flood Relief Fundraiser

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Urbnsurf, Tullamarine
  • Recommended
Lismore residents surveying damage in the town's CBD.
Photograph: ABC North Coast, Hannah Ross
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This one-night-only fundraiser will feature raffles, auctions and a menu by an all-star line-up of Aussie chefs

It's been over a month since floods devastated much of Queensland and northern NSW, and residents are still working tirelessly to recover from the damage. Among those residents is chef Darren Robertson, who calls the Northern Rivers region home and has experienced the damage firsthand. To aid in the recovery efforts, Robertson's restaurant Three Blue Ducks is hosting a massive fundraiser for flood relief. 

Tickets are $250 plus a service fee, and 100 per cent of proceeds from the event will go directly towards boots on the ground organisations in the Northern Rivers, Tweed and Brisbane surrounds. Ticketholders will get to enjoy food prepared by an all-star line-up of chefs including Andrew McDonnell (Gimlet, Cutler and Co and Marion), Khanh Nguyen (Sunda and Aru) and Hugh Allen (Vue De Monde). Drinks will be offered by sponsors Four Pillars, Stomping Ground and Home Grown Drinks.

Throughout the night, around $15,000 worth of products from Patagonia, Daiwa, Rip Curl and Urbnsurf will be raffled off. You can also bid on auctions including a cooking class with Andy Allen and a tennis lesson with Dylan Alcott.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, head to the website

Looking for more ways to help our flood-affected mates? We've rounded up ways you can donate and provide relief.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Urbnsurf
309 Melrose Drive
Tullamarine
Melbourne
3043
Contact:
urbnsurf.com
Price:
from $250
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 6am-10pm; Fri, Sat 6am-midnight

Dates and times

6:30 pmUrbnsurf from $250
Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.