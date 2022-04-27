Time Out says

This one-night-only fundraiser will feature raffles, auctions and a menu by an all-star line-up of Aussie chefs

It's been over a month since floods devastated much of Queensland and northern NSW, and residents are still working tirelessly to recover from the damage. Among those residents is chef Darren Robertson, who calls the Northern Rivers region home and has experienced the damage firsthand. To aid in the recovery efforts, Robertson's restaurant Three Blue Ducks is hosting a massive fundraiser for flood relief.

Tickets are $250 plus a service fee, and 100 per cent of proceeds from the event will go directly towards boots on the ground organisations in the Northern Rivers, Tweed and Brisbane surrounds. Ticketholders will get to enjoy food prepared by an all-star line-up of chefs including Andrew McDonnell (Gimlet, Cutler and Co and Marion), Khanh Nguyen (Sunda and Aru) and Hugh Allen (Vue De Monde). Drinks will be offered by sponsors Four Pillars, Stomping Ground and Home Grown Drinks.

Throughout the night, around $15,000 worth of products from Patagonia, Daiwa, Rip Curl and Urbnsurf will be raffled off. You can also bid on auctions including a cooking class with Andy Allen and a tennis lesson with Dylan Alcott.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, head to the website.

