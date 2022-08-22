Enjoy putt-putt, bowling or arcade games for just $5 on the sixth annual ‘Day of Fun’ this September 6. Thanks to a partnership between Funlab and Headspace, Victorian fun-seekers can head to participating Funlab venues on the day and only spend $5 per activity, with all proceeds going directly towards youth mental health services.

The participating Melbourne venues include the Bayside, Eastland, QV, High Point, Glen Waverley and Melbourne Central locations of Strike Bowling; the Bayside, Crown, CBD and Eastland locations of Holey Moley Golf Club; and the CBD locations of Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and B. Lucky & Sons. For just $5 per activity, you can spend the day bowling, playing laser tag, doing an escape room, playing arcade games and chasing mates in bumper cars.

Over the last six years, Funlab has raised more than half a million dollars for Headspace. This year, it aims to raise at least $250,000 across its 54 participating venues. Bookings are essential, and you can head to the Funlab website for a full list of participating venues and opening hours.

