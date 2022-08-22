Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A group of friends playing arcade games.
Photograph: Funlab

Get ready for $5 activities at Melbourne Funlab venues on September 6

Enjoy $5 arcade games, putt-putt or bowling, with all proceeds going towards Headspace

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Enjoy putt-putt, bowling or arcade games for just $5 on the sixth annual ‘Day of Fun’ this September 6. Thanks to a partnership between Funlab and Headspace, Victorian fun-seekers can head to participating Funlab venues on the day and only spend $5 per activity, with all proceeds going directly towards youth mental health services. 

The participating Melbourne venues include the Bayside, Eastland, QV, High Point, Glen Waverley and Melbourne Central locations of Strike Bowling; the Bayside, Crown, CBD and Eastland locations of Holey Moley Golf Club; and the CBD locations of Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and B. Lucky & Sons. For just $5 per activity, you can spend the day bowling, playing laser tag, doing an escape room, playing arcade games and chasing mates in bumper cars. 

Over the last six years, Funlab has raised more than half a million dollars for Headspace. This year, it aims to raise at least $250,000 across its 54 participating venues. Bookings are essential, and you can head to the Funlab website for a full list of participating venues and opening hours. 

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Melbourne this week.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.