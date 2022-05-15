Melbourne
Harvest Moon Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Delatite Winery
  1. A trio sitting on a hill in Victoria's High Country.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A hillside with cows on it.
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. A full moon over the mountains of Victoria's high country.
    Photograph: Supplied
Take in alpine views and bask in the light of the full moon at this end-of-harvest festival in Victoria's High Country

To celebrate the end of the harvest season, Delatite Wines is hosting its inaugural Harvest Moon Festival at its new cellar door in the heart of Victoria's High Country. From May 13 to 15, explore a program centred around wellness, sustainability and community while taking in the sights of the rustic countryside. 

Events kick off on the evening of May 13 with a sunset hot air balloon tour followed by dinner, comprised of a soup made using locally grown produce. On the following day, you can start your morning with a cold water dip in a nearby dam followed by yoga in the vineyards, a hot cuppa and a hearty breakfast. 

You'd be remiss not to try Delatite's drops while visiting, so be sure to also experience the premium tasting sessions at the brand new cellar door. You'll get to try all six of the reserve wines paired with a mini degustation. Throughout the day, you can also listen in on seminars about cultural burning and sustainable food sources. Finish off the night with a community bonfire session complete with glühwein, food trucks, live music and sparklers. 

On the final day of the festival, you can start your morning with another cold dip in the dam and a yoga session followed by a tree planting session to help offset the carbon cost of your trip.

Tickets start from $20 and can be purchased through the Harvest Moon Festival website

Looking for more things to do in Melbourne? Here's our guide to all of the best things happening in our city this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Delatite Winery
390 Pollards Road
Mansfield
Melbourne
3722
Contact:
www.delatitewinery.com.au
(03) 5775 2922
Price:
from $20
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-5pm

Dates and times

