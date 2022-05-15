Time Out says

Take in alpine views and bask in the light of the full moon at this end-of-harvest festival in Victoria's High Country

To celebrate the end of the harvest season, Delatite Wines is hosting its inaugural Harvest Moon Festival at its new cellar door in the heart of Victoria's High Country. From May 13 to 15, explore a program centred around wellness, sustainability and community while taking in the sights of the rustic countryside.

Events kick off on the evening of May 13 with a sunset hot air balloon tour followed by dinner, comprised of a soup made using locally grown produce. On the following day, you can start your morning with a cold water dip in a nearby dam followed by yoga in the vineyards, a hot cuppa and a hearty breakfast.

You'd be remiss not to try Delatite's drops while visiting, so be sure to also experience the premium tasting sessions at the brand new cellar door. You'll get to try all six of the reserve wines paired with a mini degustation. Throughout the day, you can also listen in on seminars about cultural burning and sustainable food sources. Finish off the night with a community bonfire session complete with glühwein, food trucks, live music and sparklers.

On the final day of the festival, you can start your morning with another cold dip in the dam and a yoga session followed by a tree planting session to help offset the carbon cost of your trip.

Tickets start from $20 and can be purchased through the Harvest Moon Festival website.

