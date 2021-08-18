From now until August 22, you can tune in to one of these online events and learn from museum scientists and experts

What is it exactly that makes Earth so special, and what does the future look like for us and our natural environment? Museums Victoria will explore these questions and more with this year’s virtual program for National Science Week. Tune in online for the following virtual webinars and lectures with experts that involve fun science challenges and Q&A sessions.

Live Science Social Takeover

Scientists and curators will take over Museums Victoria's Instagram and Twitter channels to cover topics like stars, spiders, marine life and paleontology. You'll get to join them for a behind-the-scenes look at their work, can submit questions for them to answer through the Museums Victoria website and will be able to participate in daily ten-second challenges on Instagram. You can find the schedule of the social takeovers here, and if you're not free when they occur you can watch them at your own convenience on IGTV.

Climate Change: Families for a Thriving Future webinar

Deepen your understanding of climate science and our changing world by listening to this webinar. Experts will discuss climate action and you, and your family can agree to a climate pledge and brainstorm ways that you can take individual action to reduce your climate impact. This content can be accessed at any time.

Fieldwork Treasures

In this online talk, you'll learn about how rare specimens of extinct species are still valuable in research today. There will also be a discussion about contemporary fieldwork being conducted by Museums Victoria, including research around fire-affected landscapes of Australia and islands aside Wallace's line in Indonesia that have a legacy of specimens that will be valuable for study. You can purchase a ticket to attend the virtual lecture here.

Our Treasured Earth

Join a conversation with scientists and Indigenous youth who are at the forefront of climate action and leadership. Learn about the work that the First Peoples of Australia have done to look after this land sustainably since time immemorial as well as the research being conducted by scientists across many disciplines to confront the climate challenges we face today. The discussion is free to watch and can be found on Facebook here.

