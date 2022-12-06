Time Out says

Hear from the likes of comedian Rhys Nicholson, chef Ben Shewry, journo Amy Remeikis and more at the Wheeler Centre's final gala of the year

Following on from its ten-day Spring Fling gala, which focused on the spirit of seasonal rejuvenation and big ideas, the Wheeler Centre is back to finish off the year with one last gala. At Mixtape Memories, you're invited to take a seat and listen to a stellar line-up of creatives talk about the songs that rocked their world, shaped their lives and helped them through heartbreak and celebration.

Hosted by Spicks and Specks' Myf Warhurst, Mixtape Memories will take place on December 6 from 7.30pm. The evening will include contributions from author Claire G Coleman; writer and disability advocate Carly Findlay; award-winning comedian Rhys Nicholson; political reporter Amy Remeikis; chef Ben Shewry (Attica); Zimbabwean-born R&B singer Thndo; and composer Paul Grabowsky, among others. Come ready to groove, as the evening will be speckled with all-star musical performances.

