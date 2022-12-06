Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mixtape Memories

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • Melbourne Recital Centre, Southbank
Myf Warhurst wearing an orange top and black pants.
Photograph: Suplied | The Wheeler Centre
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Hear from the likes of comedian Rhys Nicholson, chef Ben Shewry, journo Amy Remeikis and more at the Wheeler Centre's final gala of the year

Following on from its ten-day Spring Fling gala, which focused on the spirit of seasonal rejuvenation and big ideas, the Wheeler Centre is back to finish off the year with one last gala. At Mixtape Memories, you're invited to take a seat and listen to a stellar line-up of creatives talk about the songs that rocked their world, shaped their lives and helped them through heartbreak and celebration.  

Hosted by Spicks and Specks' Myf Warhurst, Mixtape Memories will take place on December 6 from 7.30pm. The evening will include contributions from author Claire G Coleman; writer and disability advocate Carly Findlay; award-winning comedian Rhys Nicholson; political reporter Amy Remeikis; chef Ben Shewry (Attica); Zimbabwean-born R&B singer Thndo; and composer Paul Grabowsky, among others. Come ready to groove, as the evening will be speckled with all-star musical performances. 

For more information, visit the Wheeler Centre website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.wheelercentre.com/events/mixtape-memories/
Address:
Melbourne Recital Centre
31 Sturt St
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St
Price:
$50
Opening hours:
Tue 7-9.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!