Enjoy an enchanting night of opera coupled with wine and a four-course dinner

It's likely been a while since you've enjoyed a night out at the opera, and Melbourne Opera hopes to remedy that with two nights filled with song, wine and food. On December 8 and 9 at Luci, a restaurant nestled inside the heritage-listed halls of the Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street, you can enjoy a bespoke songbook put together by MO.

There will be four short performances from a baritone and soprano from the Richard Divall Emerging Artists Program, plus an encore duet. Before each performance, the MO will introduce the song, its story and its inspiration.

The night will be coupled with a four-course meal by chef Sam Moore, and each dish has been specially created based on the story and background of each aria. Wines by Vino Bambino Wines will also be on offer.

If you'd like to take part in this enchanting and lyrical evening, head to the Luci website to make a booking.