Pottery classes and kits to try at home
Ceramics studios are offering online classes and delivering pottery packs so you can work with clay without leaving your lounge room
With many of us spending more time just pottering around the house, there’s never been a better time to try your hand at being a literal potter. Although they’ve had to close their studio doors to the public, a bunch of ceramics studios have adapted their businesses so you can get busy moulding your own mugs, vases and assorted sculptural vessels at home.
Go on, allow the tactile task of rolling clay between your hands to remind you of the sensation of human touch as you re-enact that classic scene from the 1990 romantic hit Ghost.
Time to get your hands dirty
Céramiques
Melbourne ceramic studio Céramiques (located in Elsternwick and Camberwell) is helping Melburnians stay entertained with its own at-home clay and tool kits. You’ll receive ten kilos of hand-building clay and all the tools you’ll need to work it from home. The Céramiques team have also set up a “clay time” Instagram account with short tutorials on building from home. Packs cost $65 with free delivery across Victoria. Please note Céramiques is currently sold out, contact the business directly for more details.
Clay Sydney
Over the border, Clay Sydney is welcoming people back into the studio in the flesh. But they're also making sure everyone stuck at home can get muddy too by delivering at-home pottery kits (from $55 for adults, from $40 for kids) and offering tutorial support in the form of rewatchable on-demand classes and live Q&A sessions. The studio also has some potter pals in Melbourne who will fire up your handmade vessel in the local kiln.
Crockd
Newly launched Gold Coast outfit Crockd is delivering DIY pottery kits all over Australia, with a choice of kits from $80 that come with all Aussie clay, tools, and hand-illustrated instructions. Each kit also contains a 'can of worms' in the form of ‘clay breakers’; conversation starters that are designed to get you out of the iso-rut. Once you’ve lovingly sculpted your vessel, you can book in with your local pottery studio to have it fired up. In Melbourne, there are a few ceramic joints that can sort you out with a drop-off firing service.
ClassBento
ClassBento offers a range of in-person and livestreamed online creative workshops, including pottery. Currently you can book in to learn how to make your own ceramic plates and bowls. All materials are shipped (nationwide) to your door prior to the class, which is conducted via Zoom. Prices range from $69-$99 and shipping is free.
