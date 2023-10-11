Melbourne
collaged picture of fringe shows
Graphic/Saffron Swire | Imagery/MFF

Reviews: Melbourne Fringe Festival 2023

Which shows have caught our eye this year? Time Out reviews the weirdest and wackiest of MFF 2023

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire
The Melbourne Fringe Festival is in full swing (quite literally, there's an eight-metre-tall swing outside the State Library Victoria), and there are more than 400 events scattered throughout the city to sink your teeth into.

From a fictional interview with Harry Potter author JK Rowling to a queer satirical cabaret of The Crown and a physical comedy all about stickybeaking, we've sent out a hungry pack of reviewers to plate up all the weird, wonderful and wacky shows MFF has to offer.

Looking for more Fringe recs? Check out the weirdest, music, comedy and free events happening at Fringe this year. 

Melbourne Fringe Festival reviews

Burnout Paradise
Supplied/MFF

Burnout Paradise

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Performance art
  • Carlton

If watching an arts grant application’s arcane and inscrutable complexities in real-time – complete with the attached Excel budget spreadsheet – isn’t your idea of a gripping thriller, think again! 

Pony Cam, the absolute lunatic mayhem-makers behind the award-winning theatre show Grand Theft Theatre, are here to prove you will shriek, hide behind your fingers in excruciating anticipation and exasperatedly snort-laugh while figuring out if a risk assessment matrix is required, who has their RSA sorted, and if there is a way you can get a town mayor involved in a flyover. 

This is partly because the genius curtain pull of the five-star klaxon-sounding Burnout Paradise reveals just how ridiculously tortuous the hoops your average starving artist has to leap through while begging cap in hand for no-doubt meagre funds, all to provide our low-cost, high-thrills entertainment in a bewildering behemoth like the Melbourne Fringe Festival. 

It’s also because the cast of four most likely to have a heart attack before the end of the run – Claire Bird, Hugo Williams, Dominic Weintraub and William Strom – take it in turns to tackle this Sisyphean soul trap on the backs of four expensive-to-hire treadmills (they couldn’t afford eight to keep up with OK Go’s pop video masterclass for ‘Here It Goes Again’). But the internecine vagaries of navigating local government bureaucracy are the least of their collective worries. 

In under an hour, one of the most frenetically uproarious shows of gloriously demented ecstasy you will ever experience also tasks these four horse folks of the admin apocalypse with:

  • Cooking a three-course meal complete with boiling water and hot oil 
  • Staging a heartfelt performance piece relating to their childhood
  • Completing a fairly heft list of seemingly mundane tasks replete with plenty of props

None should be tackled while sweating your body weight out at some clap on an occasionally oil-slicked travelator, all to amass a hefty combined kilometre tally. This is why fifth ensemble member Ava Campbell is far smarter, playing the tally scorer mid-thesis writing while her dehydration-challenged buddies fast approach heat death. 

It’s sheer bedlam in the most magnificent way, with the very nature of the show meaning the impending disaster trail will unravel wildly differently every night, in line with chaos theory. Plenty of valiant punters who need little encouragement step in to assist (no one is forced to, if you fear the spectre of audience participation), all to try and prevent the wheels from falling off. As your boggling eyes settle on one nigh-on impossible mission – be it a whirlwind Hamlet monologue, death-defying interpretative dance number or a spot of handmade pasta prep plus cucumber squishing – you’ll undoubtedly avert your gaze only to spy the tail end of an inexplicably hilarious occurrence elsewhere. 

The only solution is to go hard and go often, snapping up repeat tickets while praying to the gods of “How did this pass OHS?” mischief that the Pony Cam-ers and their intrinsically twisted grant applications prevail. Because in this rapidly collapsing world of ours, inspirationally creative heroes are putting their heart, soul and relatively easy-to-snap limbs, actually, on the line like this priceless. Unlike venue hire. 

Looking for more things to do at Fringe? Check out our list of the best theatre, comedy, weird and free events happening this year.

 

Read review
Buy ticket
Matador
Photograph: Ben Vella

Matador

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Dance
  • Melbourne

Under the big top at Festival Park’s the Vault, it’s easy to feel nostalgic for childhood trips to the circus where you sat in awe of soaring acrobats and aerialists.

However, once the action in Matador kicks off, it becomes clear that although there’s no shortage of performers hanging high, this spectacle is much spicier than your typical circus. Instead, we enter an alternate dimension where love (and sex) reign supreme and wearing red is pretty much compulsory.

The performance begins with strict instructions for the audience: the more we cheer, the better the show. As a talented performer soars sky-high, hanging from a platform equal parts cage and bed, the roar that erupts proves us all obedient listeners.

What follows is an ambitious mix of dance, circus and burlesque that’s as fiery as it is fast-paced. The cast is at the top of their respective games, moving through raunchy and rueful moments with graceful ease and flair. The dancers are often expected to be able to traverse extremely diverse genres in today’s industry, but this cast takes that to the extreme. It’s not often you see choreography spanning commercial jazz, contemporary ballet, voguing, salsa, burlesque and (some admittedly slightly strained) pointe work. Yet somehow, it all comes together for a cohesive and ultimately seductive experience.  

Matador – sabor de amor is the latest version of an acclaimed show written by Melbourne-based theatre maker Bass G Fam, who also directed the show alongside Josephine Magliolo. The Bass Fam Collective has toured previous iterations of Matador far and wide, including sold-out runs at Melba Spiegeltent and Sydney Opera House. This new edition feels up-to-date, from the song choices (A Nelly Furtado club remix, anyone?) to the impressive number of red-hot costumes. 

‘Sabor de amor’ translates to ‘a taste of love’, and this thrilling show certainly fits the bill. Through a series of steamy vignettes, Matador muses on love, passion, heartbreak and friendship through a markedly inclusive lens. Performers couple together in all sorts of ways beyond hetero conventions, but if there’s a moral of this story, it’s one of self-love coming before the rest.

Matador will give you everything you want out of a Melbourne Fringe show: sexy shenanigans, subverted expectations and feats that give you a renewed appreciation for the capabilities of the human body. Don’t be surprised if you suddenly realise your jaw has been hanging open for quite some time. Your time under this big top will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy, and probably a few other things too. 

 

Read review
Buy ticket
Garry Starr: Greece Lightning
Supplied/MFF

Garry Starr: Greece Lightning

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Comedy
  • Comedy festival
  • Melbourne

If your show is powered by unashamed exhibitionism and unapologetic silliness, you'd better be all in. Garry Starr is certainly that and, considering how little clothing he wears throughout the course of this show, all out too. 

In Greece Lightning, Starr (the stage name of Damien Warren-Smith) runs the gamut of Greek mythology with clowning of the highest order, cerebral enough for those steeped in the stories but entirely accessible to everyone else. 

His superpower is his sincerity, delivering aren’t-I-clever wordplay about the classics while flexing a remarkable physique yet somehow keeping the crowd on his side throughout. His vulnerability and inimitable oddness add delight when playing lascivious characters. 

It also makes one wonder why he feels the need to employ babytalk and malapropisms while loosely framing the show as his effort to get people to visit ‘Greek’ as it struggles with its
"ergonomic progression", a bum note in an otherwise sharply written hour.

Wordplay plays a significant role, and Starr has the charm and energy to make even groan-worthy gear worthwhile while also nailing some vaudeville ‘who’s on first?’-type material. The show moves at a cracking pace too, with some sketches blink-and-you’ll-miss-them or entirely - and impressively - physical.  

Props are handed out early in the piece and there is quite a bit of audience interaction, but all are relatively gentle and in good fun. If you’re in any way amenable to this type of idiocy you’ll have little to fear, and all participants were admirably game and seemed to enjoy themselves. 

It’s somewhat unfortunate that this is playing in an airy tent at 6pm when it has been such a success in more intimate late-night venues through other festivals, but to Starr’s credit, he transcends the venue’s limitations and keeps energy levels high throughout a raucous and undeniable hour. 

A show-off to be sure, but what a show. 

Read review
Buy ticket
Le Freak
Supplied/MFF

Le Freak

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Performance art
  • Carlton

Unless you have the bank account of a Murdoch, Palmer or Reinhart, there’s a certain kind of dread most of us feel when an email/SMS arrives alerting us to a MyGov message. That creeping suspicion that the Australian Taxation Office wants an unreasonable whack of funds you might not have to hand.

Which is why the biggest laugh of the night, when burlesque circus act Le Freak took to the Trades Hall ballroom stage, came when one of these instant anxiety-inducing missives popped up on the giant screen behind the performers, accompanied by the piercing strings shriek of a particular classic horror movie’s unforgettable score. 

It’s a neat audio-visual joke paired to perfection with a running gag about the oddly staccato music of Australian government bodies and the interminable wait to get through to an NDIS operator that also flashes up from time to time.

Le Freak is a sharply fun show about the many banal ways starving artists and people with disabilities are failed in this country. Except queerer, with more puppet ferrets and walking on literal broken glass than usual. A mash-up of exploitation movies, cabaret, circus and the lycra-clad performative hijinks of wrestling, Le Freak is led by a revolving cavalcade of stars.

The night we reviewed, the fabulous quartet included magnificently named drag clown Themme Fatale, a dab hand at remaining unpunctured by a bed of nails, and the wowzas sword-swallowing prowess of Elle Diablo. Former Paralympic swimmer turned prime hula hoop-swirler Sarah Birdgirl smashes assumptions about her legal blindness while whip-cracking party starter Bella de Jac knows how to work the room. Oh, and then there’s the aforementioned ferret, a real scene-stealer.

Troopers, one and all, they admirably powered on when technical issues silenced most of their mics. No mean feat, given the pounding club music accompanying this high-energy show that satirises what it takes to thrive in the arts when funds are short, and the hoops to leap through to get support are onerous. Clearly, they’re fighters.

If the storytelling isn’t quite as tight as it could be this early in the Melbourne Fringe run, there’s still plenty to love. That fear of MyGov pings and strung-out NDIS wait times is a spot-on through-line, bolstered by a staunch unionist message of artist solidarity. There’s also a grand piss-take of corporate pinkwashing, of middle management types wanting pats on the back for showing up to Midsumma while squashing the gloriously out-there elements of queer liberation. The sort who talk up bare minimum lip service accessibility while talking over performers with disability. 

These sassy sideswipes are relayed via amusingly awful video call interruptions by box-ticking suited shills (Elle Diablo and Themme Fatale in a different kind of drag) appearing on the big screen, who mangle the use of "slay" and mispronounce the rainbow alphabet acronym, with the latter faux pas mooshing into a genuinely hysterical highlight of the night. 

Le Freak is a riot against conformity that reclaims the freak show as a powerful call for genuine inclusion while delivering a real good time, all for way less money than dastardly MyGov probably wants.

Looking for more things to do at Fringe? Check out our list of the best theatre, comedy, weird and free events happening this year.

Read review
Buy ticket
Insomniac Mixtape
Kirsty Peta Stone

Insomniac Mixtape

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Performance art
  • Carlton

They say you should never go to sleep angry, but if you never go to sleep in the first place surely you can stay as angry as you like? At least, this seems to be the logic for cabaret artist and life-long insomniac, Telia Nevile.

Her new one-woman show, Insomniac Mixtape is an ode to the sleep-deprived and anxious; to sleepless nights spent overthinking and mornings spent over-caffeinated.

We follow Nevile for over fifty minutes as she tries everything to fall asleep: visualization, deep breathing, True Crime podcasts. But, "like a raccoon watching fairy floss dissolve in a puddle", every attempt fails, and she goes from counting sheep to wanting to shoot them down. 

Nevile has been quietly delivering award-winning cabaret performances here and abroad for years. Her shows are fun, charming, if at times unremarkable, productions elevated by tight storytelling and well-crafted songs that dabble in every genre from Lofi ballad to garage rock. As a writer, Nevile has a poet’s eye for rhythm and metaphor cut with a comedian’s talent for wordplay. For Insomniac Mixtape’s soundtrack, she has enlisted the help of long-time music partner James Dowell. But while well-crafted and occasionally charming, the show is under-directed and ultimately falls flat. 

In 2021, Nevile made the transition to online theatre seamlessly with her show, Little Monster. On screen, it seemed as if she was speaking directly to you. The intimacy that resulted was key to the show’s success. Insomniac Mixtape, too, is available via Fringe On Demand as an audio piece. But Nevile struggles to achieve a similar intimacy in person. The moments of direct address which open the show are calm and engaging; a perfect showcase of Nevile’s earnest delivery and innate likeability that paints her as the personalised ASMR track coaxing you to sleep. Her quiet approach to breaking the fourth wall works in aid of the show’s commendable investment in Sensory Friendly practices while also creating an alluring atmospheric quality that recalls the peculiar air and stillness of those twilight hours. 

But for the rest of the show, Nevile is noticeably low-energy. She delivers each number almost completely still, centre stage, ignoring opportunities to engage the audience or hesitating when the script requires her to. The show begins to feel unhelpfully sluggish as a result; drowsy rather than dream-like. Her boisterous, high-energy songs - featuring a garage rock lament for a snoring partner, an ode to naval gazing and a synth-heavy anthem for all those who kill their house plants - seem unhelpfully muted. Despite catchy choruses and top-tapping melodies, these numbers struggle to hold our attention.

The one exception is an energetic final number dedicated to insomniac ‘zombies’. All of a sudden, Nevile revels in dance breaks and audience interaction. But it’s too little too late, and we’re left reminded of the show’s many missed opportunities - frustrated and a bit sleepy.

Looking for more things to see at Fringe? Check out our list of the best theatre, comedy, weird and free events happening this year.

Read review
Buy ticket
Tom Ballard: Yes/No A Comedy Lecture
Supplied

Tom Ballard: Yes/No A Comedy Lecture

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Comedy
  • Variety

The inveterately political Tom Ballard has delivered many ‘urgent’ comedy shows in his time, but none more timely than this offering inspired by a referendum that is now just days away.

In fact, this show is not entirely about the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice vote but concerns itself more with the strikingly miserable success rate of referenda in Australia. 

If you’re as across your constitutional history as this reviewer is (i.e. not at all), it turns out that this country does not like change. Not one bit. A derisory amount of suggested amendments that have been put to the people have succeeded, and if it happens to be a Labor government asking the question, the answer has almost always been: ‘Nah’. 

The show’s title does not lie: this is a lecture. A now clichéd criticism of a comedy show that employs multimedia aspects is that it resembles a TED talk. This is not that (I haven’t watched them all, but I don’t think you’re treated to many images of niche erotic acts or animal penises in a TED talk), but it’s not as far away as a comedy fan might hope. 

At the risk of offering what sounds like the faintest praise imaginable, Ballard is an excellent user of PowerPoint, as demonstrated in his barnstorming 2021 Comedy Festival show that breathlessly covered the pandemic, Black Lives Matter and climate change in the space of an hour. 

This does not have anything like the breakneck pace of that show as Ballard attempts to make some extremely dry government machinations digestible in a relatively - by his own firebrand standards - sedate manner. He does his best to keep the gags rolling, but when he’s leaning on the aforementioned sex and genital pics to break things up, you begin to appreciate the degree of difficulty. 

Ballard’s noble effort to bust pervasive myths and deliver frustrating truths to a generally history-averse population is admirable, and it's tempting to wish that this could have been the basis for a TV show that could reach a wider audience than a small crowd of politically-adjacent sympathisers. Of course, that would struggle to find a home for obvious political reasons and necessitate some sanding off its sharper edges, a requirement the increasingly strident Ballard may not be keen to entertain. 

What has been achieved here is a genuinely fascinating and uncompromising show that carefully exposes a maddening tendency by the powers that be to make meaningful change in this country as difficult as possible. But even Ballard’s formidable talents struggle to spin subject matter this dusty into consistent comedy gold.

Read review
Buy ticket
