Burger Road's Korean F.C burger
Burger Road

Score free burgers and more this Saturday

This is not a drill: these Melbourne venues are dishing free burgers and other offers this Saturday

Cjay Aksoy
Written by Cjay Aksoy
This just in: National Burger Day is this Saturday, May 28. And whether you're a cheeseburger loyalist, double patty enthusiast or prefer a plant-based option, there seems to be something on offer for everyone. Most importantly, some venues are dishing out free burgers to celebrate – so clear your calendar, grab your mates and get your appetite on.

Love burgers? Check out our definitive guide to the best burgers in Melbourne.

Burger, anyone?

Burger Road
Burger Road

Burger Road

First up, Burger Road outlets will be dishing up free cheeseburgers between noon-3pm on Saturday. You can find them in Fairfield, Hawthorn, Werribee, Highett and Craigieburn. There are vegan cheeseburgers too, and the offer is limited to one burger per person.

Trinity
Trinity

Trinity

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • St Kilda

Down in St Kilda, Trinity will be slinging an unlimited supply of cheeseburgers with the purchase of any drink from the venue’s bar. Choose from one of 12 beer taps, a sizeable cocktail menu or even a little vino, if you’re feeling like a fancy burger moment. The offer is on between noon-3pm with plant-based options also available for those not so meaty keen. 

Arbory Bar and Eatery
Arbory Bar & Eatery

Arbory Bar and Eatery

  • Bars
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

While not exactly free, Arbory Bar & Eatery has a burger offer happening on Saturday that comes pretty close. The team will be flipping juicy single cheeseburgers with a side of fries for only $5 a pop. We’re talking proper cheeseburgers: ketchup, mustard, onion and pickles. Is your mouth watering yet?

The B.East
The B.East

The B.East

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick East

Down in Brunswick East, The B.East has turned National Burger Day into a mini festival. The venue is having a ticketed event with unlimited food and booze from noon-1.45pm. There’ll be all you can eat sliders, loaded fries, cocktail jugs, wine, beer and good times. And yes, veggie options too. Tickets are $45 per person and must be pre-purchased here.

Would you like fries with that?

The best hot chips in Melbourne
Photograph: Creative Commons

The best hot chips in Melbourne

  • Restaurants

Tomayto, tomahto. Potayto, potahto. Chips...chips? In the UK they'd look at you as if you had grown a third eye if you referred to crisps as chips, but here in Australia we've got an easygoing attitude to it all. Chips? Sure. Fries? Fine. 

Whatever you call it, we've got the lowdown on the best slivers of deep-fried potato one can find throughout the city. Have them loaded with an array of toppings or a cholestrol-inducing amount of chicken salt, the world is your oyster here. 

Just getting started with chips? Follow it up with a takeaway main from one of these venues.

