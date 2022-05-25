First up, Burger Road outlets will be dishing up free cheeseburgers between noon-3pm on Saturday. You can find them in Fairfield, Hawthorn, Werribee, Highett and Craigieburn. There are vegan cheeseburgers too, and the offer is limited to one burger per person.
This just in: National Burger Day is this Saturday, May 28. And whether you're a cheeseburger loyalist, double patty enthusiast or prefer a plant-based option, there seems to be something on offer for everyone. Most importantly, some venues are dishing out free burgers to celebrate – so clear your calendar, grab your mates and get your appetite on.