Time Out says

The vantage point from the Victorian Pride Centre's rooftop is arguably among the best skyline and bay views in Melbourne, and if you're keen to check it out with a snag in hand, head over for the Sunday Sizzle on March 27.

When you enter through the ground floor, you'll also have an opportunity to do a bit of shopping at the Gay Stuff Markets pop-up from noon to 4pm. Heaps of wares ranging from clothing and homewares to prints and books will be on offer, and after you've had a browse you can head up to the rooftop for the barbecue.

Classic snags and vegetarian options will be available, and you can enjoy a beverage from the Co-Ground Bar (with wine supplied from Scotchmans Hill). Fill your belly, make some friends and have a boogie to the live music on offer throughout the afternoon.

Entry is free, but the number of guests allowed on the rooftop at one time is capped. For more information, head to the Pride Centre's website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.