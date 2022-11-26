Melbourne
The Bank Heist

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • The Valiant, Melbourne
  A pair of Champagne-filled glasses, cheersing.
    Photograph: @fotografaau
    PreviousNext
    /2
  A purple neon sign reading 'fortune follows the brave'.
    Photograph: John Walters Photography
    PreviousNext
    /2
Time Out says

Crack codes and vaults to find the secret entrance to this luxurious and boozy event

If you've already discovered all of the hidden bars on our list, we've got a new secret hotspot for you to find: the Valiant. This clandestine cocktail bar is brought to you by the team behind Left Bank, and from October 20 to November 26, it's transforming into a luxurious bank vault. 

There's no need to get Danny Ocean on the phone; simply gather a ragtag team of friends and put your thinking caps on. Enter via the carpark located at 412 Little Collins Street, follow the blue neon lights leading the way, and track down the secret door entrance at the top of two flights of stairs. Crack the code, and then you're in like Flynn. 

Planning a heist is no walk in the park, so wipe the sweat from your brow and treat yourself to a delicious cocktail or glass of Champagne. Three bespoke cocktails are on offer, including Blue Skies made with créme de violette, simple syrup and GH Mum; Pina Hermoso made with pineapple juice, simple syrup and GH Mumm; and the tasty GH Mumm Martini, concocted using house-made lemon vodka, sweet chai and English breakfast, lemon peel syrup, lemon juice and GH Mumm.

A pour of GH Mumm will run you just $20, or you can opt for a bottle at $80. If you purchase a bottle, you'll receive a key to the safe and a special top-secret prize. Entry is free, and walk-ins are welcome. Learn more at the Valiant website.

Looking for post-race parties? The Valiant is hosting a Melbourne Cup after-party and a Stakes Day after-party. Learn more here

Don't have plans for your public holiday yet? Here are the best things to do on Melbourne Cup Day.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
thevaliant.au/2022/09/30/bank-heist/
Address:
The Valiant
412 Little Collins St
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
info@qevents.com.au
Price:
Free entry
Opening hours:
from 5pm

Dates and times

