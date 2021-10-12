Melbourne
Arbory Afloat
Photograph: Supplied

Things to do on Melbourne Cup Day

Whether you’re watching the race or avoiding it completely, here are the best things to do in Melbourne this Cup Day

https://media.timeout.com/images/105820365/image.jpg
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Melbourne Cup is a very confusing beast this year, with 10,000 lucky punters permitted to attend the cup on November 2, even if Victoria hasn't reached its 80 per cent fully vaccinated target. The event is part of Victoria's vaccination certificate trials, but the rest of the carnival is a bit murkier. There won't be crowds at Flemington before Cup Day, but 10,000 people might be permitted on Oaks Day and Stakes Day if the state has reached its vaccination target before then.

All of that is to say, however, that there will still be a public holiday on November 2. Whether you want to score tickets to one of the days that are permitting visitors, frock up and watch the race that stops the nation at home or you're firmly nup to the Cup, here are some things to do with your precious day off.

Just want to chill out? Here are our favourite parks to enjoy the gorgeous weather (masks on, please). 

Things to do on Melbourne Cup Day

Have a picnic
Photograph: Supplied/Unsplash

1. Have a picnic

  • Shopping
  • Delis

The best part of the Melbourne Cup is, as it is with most things, the food. These fabulous places are serving up pre-packed picnic hampers, for you to enjoy in a park or at home. Whether you're looking for a dozen fresh oysters or sandwiches fit for the finest tea party, you'll find something delightful to nosh on come Cup Day.

Read more
Catch a movie outside

2. Catch a movie outside

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema

Outdoor cinemas are allowed to reopen, with restrictions, just in time for warmer weather. Are you keen for a classic garden cinema experience? Or what about an inner-city rooftop? You could even catch a film by the beach. These are our top choices of alfresco cinema in Melbourne.

Read more
Go to the movies (in your car)
Photograph: Supplied

3. Go to the movies (in your car)

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema

For those craving a nostalgic cinema experience, these drive-in cinemas in and around Melbourne are brimming with the feeling of old-timey movie outings. Park yourself in front of the screen, tune into the FM broadcast and enjoy your movie in a safe, physically distanced location. 

Read more
Say Nup to the Cup
Photograph: Pexels/Creative Commons

4. Say Nup to the Cup

If you're against horseracing, there are plenty of activities you can participate in to protest against the sport. Nup to the Cup has organised an Australia-wide protest, which you can join from your very own front yard. In previous years the organisation has also organised a protest in the streets of Melbourne, but with social distancing rules it is unclear if that will go ahead this year. 

Read more
Go to the zoo
Photograph: Visit Victoria

5. Go to the zoo

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Open Range Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary are reopening with measures in place to make sure physical distancing is observed and everyone is practising good hygiene.

Read more
Go to the beach
Photograph: Visit Victoria

7. Go to the beach

  • Attractions
  • Beaches

You never know what kind of weather Melbourne is going to throw at us, but be brave and hit the beach anyway. Here are Melbourne's best bay beaches to spend some time outside, whether you're keen on swimming, wading, beachcombing or just relaxing on the sand. 

Read more
Get some ice cream
Photograph: Supplied

8. Get some ice cream

  • Restaurants
  • Ice cream and gelato

Hot weather and public holidays are the perfect best friends of ice cream and gelato. No matter how you roll, here are the super-duper scoopers serving Melbourne’s best ice cream, gelato and soft serve. Don't want to venture out to get your ice cream? We've also added info on how to get it delivered to your door. 

Read more
Eat one of Melbourne's fab restaurants
Photograph: Nathalie Saldumbide

9. Eat one of Melbourne's fab restaurants

  • Restaurants

Dining establishments and bars around Melbourne have been given the green light to start operations again – and they need your business now more than ever. You've probably missed going out, so get amongst it as much as you can. Remember to tip generously – staff are run off their feet, and they haven't had a lucrative year.

Read more
Or on a rooftop
Photograph: Roberto Seba

11. Or on a rooftop

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars

There's something about drinking on a rooftop that is at least 20 per cent more fun than drinking at street level. So jump on those stairs, hit that lift button and check out these high-and-mighty gems. Some of these are in the city, and some in the surrounding suburbs are perfect for city views. 

Read more
Go boating on the river
Photograph: Supplied

13. Go boating on the river

  • Things to do
  • Southbank

You’ve had lunch by the river, now try lunch on the river. GoBoat is an electric boat hire service currently running in Melbourne that makes it super easy to have picnics at sea (well, a river). GoBoat’s five-metre-long boats seat up to eight people and don’t need a boating licence to operate. The best part? They come equipped with a built-in wooden picnic table in the middle of the boat.

Read more
Go surfing in the city
Photograph: Urban Surf/Ed Sloane

14. Go surfing in the city

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Tullamarine

Curious to try Melbourne's inland surf park? Urbnsurf is reopening on October 26. In line with current restrictions, a maximum of 25 fully vaccinated surfers will be allowed on each side of the wave pool (500 in total) per hour. One-hour surf sessions can run as normal, but guests are asked to maintain 1.5 metres from each other. You'll still be able to hire surfboards and wetsuits, as they will be sanitised after each use.

Read more
Kicking on? Here are Melbourne's best bars

