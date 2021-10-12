Whether you’re watching the race or avoiding it completely, here are the best things to do in Melbourne this Cup Day

Melbourne Cup is a very confusing beast this year, with 10,000 lucky punters permitted to attend the cup on November 2, even if Victoria hasn't reached its 80 per cent fully vaccinated target. The event is part of Victoria's vaccination certificate trials, but the rest of the carnival is a bit murkier. There won't be crowds at Flemington before Cup Day, but 10,000 people might be permitted on Oaks Day and Stakes Day if the state has reached its vaccination target before then.

All of that is to say, however, that there will still be a public holiday on November 2. Whether you want to score tickets to one of the days that are permitting visitors, frock up and watch the race that stops the nation at home or you're firmly nup to the Cup, here are some things to do with your precious day off.

Just want to chill out? Here are our favourite parks to enjoy the gorgeous weather (masks on, please).