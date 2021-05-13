Why go on a boring fitness run when you can run for beer, with beer and Christmas music?

If running isn't your favourite activity, you could trick yourself into having a good time with this 5km beer run. The Beer Run is a guided fun run that takes you to five Melbourne breweries for five beers over about two to three hours (depending on how long you spend at each brewery and how fast you run). And this time around it has the theme of Christmas in July, so you can run in your favourite ugly sweater while listening to Mariah (you know the one).

The first stop will direct runners to the award-winning Bodriggy Brewing Company, before running the next stretch to Stomping Ground Brewery. Following that you'll sweat it out on the way to Moon Dog and take a pit stop at Mountain Goat Beer before crossing the finishing line at Burnley Brewing.

To commemorate your achievement, you'll receive a Beer Run bottle opener medal as well as a beer run bib. Baubles, ugly sweaters, tinsel and fairy lights are encouraged, and there is a prize for best dressed.

Tickets cost $55 per person and include five beers. You can purchase them here.