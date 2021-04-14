If you're not familiar with the amazing concept of a cat café, it's basically a magical place where cat lovers can get their feline and caffeine fixes at the same time. There are very few joys in life greater than sipping a hot cuppa while petting a purring furball, so we've rounded up a couple of cafés in Melbourne (and one in Gippsland, if you're keen on a road trip) to help you on your pathway to a purrfect afternoon.

And if you thought it couldn't get any better than that, most of these spots have adopted their fleet of cats from a shelter or operate as shelters themselves. Fall in love with a particular furball? Take them home and let them be your fur-ever friend.

Already have a four-legged feline? Hit up one of Melbourne's cat-friendly cafés, hotels or beaches.