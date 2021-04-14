Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A woman holding a cat.
Photograph: Sam Lion

The best cat cafés in Melbourne

We've found the purrfect way for you to spend your afternoon

Adena Maier
Written by
Rushani Epa
&
Adena Maier
Advertising

If you're not familiar with the amazing concept of a cat café, it's basically a magical place where cat lovers can get their feline and caffeine fixes at the same time. There are very few joys in life greater than sipping a hot cuppa while petting a purring furball, so we've rounded up a couple of cafés in Melbourne (and one in Gippsland, if you're keen on a road trip) to help you on your pathway to a purrfect afternoon. 

And if you thought it couldn't get any better than that, most of these spots have adopted their fleet of cats from a shelter or operate as shelters themselves. Fall in love with a particular furball? Take them home and let them be your fur-ever friend. 

Already have a four-legged feline? Hit up one of Melbourne's cat-friendly cafés, hotels or beaches.

The Best Cat Cafés in Melbourne

Cat Café
Photograph: Cat Cafe Melbourne

Cat Café

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Cuddle up to a kitty at one of Melbourne's OG cat cafés. Bookings are taken for hour-long visits starting at $13 a head, and you can add on drinks, cat treats, snacks and toys for an additional cost. Unfortunately, Australia is a total killjoy on the health and safety front, so the café can only serve up pre-packaged foods (chips, chocolate bars, biscuits), and low-risk drinks (soft drinks, tea, instant coffee and hot chocolate with powdered milk). 

The cats that call this café home have all been adopted from shelters around Melbourne, and the café also regularly posts about other shelter cats (who don't call the café home) who are in need of a home. Children under eight years aren't permitted.

Read more
Cashmere Cat Café
Photograph: Supplied

Cashmere Cat Café

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

There are more than 25 cats and kittens to be found at Cashmere Cat Café. Also based in the CBD, it's open from noon every day. Book in a one-hour session with a soft drink for $19, or go for a day pass for six hours priced at $60 per person. Students can receive a discounted day pass at $45. Simply bring yourself and nuzzle up to a furry four-legged friend.

Read more
Advertising
Grounded Paws Cat Cafe
Photograph: Th Rios

Grounded Paws Cat Cafe

Enter this shelter's whimsical Alice in Wonderland-themed lounge space where the cats live until they find their forever homes. It's open daily from 10am to 5pm, so swing by to sit and enjoy a nice cuppa, give the purring kitties a little cuddle and, if you're looking to expand your family, pick one to bring home with you. The area will be staffed by friendly volunteers who can answer all of your questions, and occasionally there are movie nights where you can catch a flick with a warm fur friend in your lap. 

Read more

Looking for a café without cats?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.