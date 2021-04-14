Cuddle up to a kitty at one of Melbourne's OG cat cafés. Bookings are taken for hour-long visits starting at $13 a head, and you can add on drinks, cat treats, snacks and toys for an additional cost. Unfortunately, Australia is a total killjoy on the health and safety front, so the café can only serve up pre-packaged foods (chips, chocolate bars, biscuits), and low-risk drinks (soft drinks, tea, instant coffee and hot chocolate with powdered milk).
The cats that call this café home have all been adopted from shelters around Melbourne, and the café also regularly posts about other shelter cats (who don't call the café home) who are in need of a home. Children under eight years aren't permitted.