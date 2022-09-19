No need to sacrifice a quality meal for a sunny spot: we've rounded up seven places that can offer both

There’s something irresistible about dining or drinking outside, catching up with friends while soaking up fresh air and sunshine. While picnics fit the bill on warmer days, the hassle of flies, untimely gusts of wind and lugging blankets and baskets around aren’t always the most fun. So opt for a venue instead – one with a nice alfresco dining area fit with all the frills and no fuss.

As the weather warms (or even if it doesn’t!), these alfresco dining spots let you enjoy the outdoors in comfort.

Looking for other outdoor activities? Check out Melbourne's best beaches here.