Gertrude Street, Melbourne
Photograph: Jo McGann

The best alfresco dining in Melbourne

No need to sacrifice a quality meal for a sunny spot: we've rounded up seven places that can offer both

Cjay Aksoy
Written by
Cjay Aksoy
There’s something irresistible about dining or drinking outside, catching up with friends while soaking up fresh air and sunshine. While picnics fit the bill on warmer days, the hassle of flies, untimely gusts of wind and lugging blankets and baskets around aren’t always the most fun. So opt for a venue instead – one with a nice alfresco dining area fit with all the frills and no fuss. 

As the weather warms (or even if it doesn’t!), these alfresco dining spots let you enjoy the outdoors in comfort. 

Looking for other outdoor activities? Check out Melbourne's best beaches here. 

Al fresco dining in Melbourne

Harlow

Harlow

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Richmond

When it comes to outdoor areas, Harlow doesn’t fall short. Not only is there a sizeable beer garden that spans two levels, but also a rooftop terrace if you’re really after that open air feeling. The menu matches the relaxed vibe, with all the pub classics featuring a slightly modern twist. Take your pick from a classic parma, or the Greek version topped with cherry tomatoes, fetta and oregano. The best part about this Richmond spot? All the outdoor areas are dog friendly. Tick!

Siglo
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Siglo

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

Rain, hail or shine, Siglo remains Melbourne’s most-loved terrace. With its European-style fitout overlooking Parliament House, sophisticated cocktail menu and offering of the finest cigars, it’s the kind of place you want to nab a spot and stay all night. And stay all night you can – the venue is open until 3am most nights.

 

Good Times
Good Times

Good Times

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Fitzroy North

As the name suggests, Good Times is all about, well, a good time. There are cheap and cheerful pastas, carafes of wine and Negronis in spades – all at only $9 a pop. If on-street dining out front isn’t your thing, there’s a hidden gem of a welcoming courtyard out back where you’ll find Fitzroy locals getting their spaghetti fix on the reg.

Arbory Bar and Eatery
Photograph: Supplied

Arbory Bar and Eatery

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

Arbory Bar is about as ‘outdoor dining’ as it gets, given the whole venue is outside. The 150m-long venue along the Yarra River serves up Espresso Martinis and Aperol Spritzes on tap, making it the perfect place to sit back on a sunny day and have a sip on rotation. And don’t fret with Melbourne’s chaotic weather – the venue has plenty of undercover space to protect from the elements. 

Builders Arms Hotel
Jo McGann

Builders Arms Hotel

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

Fitzroy’s Gertrude Street wouldn’t be the same without the Builders Arms Hotel. Built in 1853, the pub has lived many lives, and its most recent incarnation has fallen into the hands of chef and restaurateur Andrew McConnell. As one would expect, the food here is top notch, with the famous fish pie a menu mainstay best enjoyed in the lush green courtyard on a warm summer’s day.

Di Stasio Pizzeria
Patricia Sofra

Di Stasio Pizzeria

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Carlton

If you’re after an outdoor dining experience that transports you to Italy, look no further. The Di Stasio clan’s pizzeria has moved into Little Italy, and down a long gravel path, you’ll find the impressive piazza fit with a 17th-century water fountain, pots and urns of blooming greenery. There are also plenty of tables and chairs to give you that buzzing European-style atmosphere. Be sure to sit outside, enjoy the sunshine and try the fior di latte soft serve drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt – and thank us later.

Teta Mona
Photograph: Roberto Seba

Teta Mona

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick East

Teta Mona is a homelike, welcoming place serving up traditional Lebanese dishes – and possibly some of the best falafel in the city. There are no frills about this lively little spot, and that’s the beauty of it. Whether you’re sitting inside or in the courtyard out back, the wooden tables and retro tablecloths give that ‘grandma’s house’ atmosphere. And just like a visit to grandma’s, you’re guaranteed to be well looked after.

More outdoor eating and drinking

