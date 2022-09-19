When it comes to outdoor areas, Harlow doesn’t fall short. Not only is there a sizeable beer garden that spans two levels, but also a rooftop terrace if you’re really after that open air feeling. The menu matches the relaxed vibe, with all the pub classics featuring a slightly modern twist. Take your pick from a classic parma, or the Greek version topped with cherry tomatoes, fetta and oregano. The best part about this Richmond spot? All the outdoor areas are dog friendly. Tick!
There’s something irresistible about dining or drinking outside, catching up with friends while soaking up fresh air and sunshine. While picnics fit the bill on warmer days, the hassle of flies, untimely gusts of wind and lugging blankets and baskets around aren’t always the most fun. So opt for a venue instead – one with a nice alfresco dining area fit with all the frills and no fuss.
As the weather warms (or even if it doesn’t!), these alfresco dining spots let you enjoy the outdoors in comfort.