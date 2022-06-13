Melbourne's CBD is chock-full of arcades and mini golf venues, so it's about time that the northside got its very own late-night games spot. Enter What the Putt, a massive games centre that landed in Brunswick in 2021. It's open until midnight most days, so it's perfect for an after-dinner date, post-work hang or catch-up with friends. Inside, you'll find heaps of activities designed for fun and some friendly competition. Practice your short game on the 18-hole mini golf course that's chock-full of horror props, quirky obstacles and pop culture references, all illuminated by neon signs.
