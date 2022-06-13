Once you've reached adulthood, you realise that you really took for granted those good old days of childhood birthday parties filled with arcade games, putt-putt and stuffing your face with pizza until you feel sick. Reminisce on those days at Funderdome, a 2,000-square-metre venue packed with fun. Put your putt-putt skills to the test on the two-level, 18-hole mini-golf course or head to the old-school arcade and grab a joystick, pretend it's 1985 and play classic games like Space Invaders and Pacman. For those uninterested in a blast from the past, there's also an arcade boasting an ever-evolving collection of contemporary games and immersive experiences.