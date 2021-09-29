The best public golf courses in Melbourne

Number of holes: 18
Cost: Midweek: 9 holes $30, 18 holes $41. Weekend $27-$48
Lessons: Yes, including one-on-one instruction, group clinics, short-game glasses and junior golf classes
Just ten minutes from Melbourne CBD, Yarra Bend Golf welcomes everyone from total beginners to those who really know their stuff. There's a driving range for those who want to practise their drives, as well as a full course. You can hire golf carts, clubs and balls, and if you're not ready for the big leagues, there's also mini-golf available.