The best public golf courses in Melbourne

Golf has a reputation for being a snooty and expensive sport, but it doesn't have to be so. There are plenty of affordable public courses in Melbourne where you can work on your short game and get tips on improving your drive. These courses offer casual play as well as passes for golfers who are more committed, and many of them offer lessons to help total novices whose entire knowledge of golf comes from Happy Gilmore. You can rent clubs, balls and buggies, so don't let a lack of equipment stop you from hitting the links. Heck, some even offer mini-golf for those who aren't ready to tackle the big holes yet.

Want to spend time outside without learning a sport? Here are Melbourne's best picnic spots. And make sure you pick up one of the best pre-packed picnics on the way.