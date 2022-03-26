Time Out says

Indulge in your love of bubbly Italian white wine at the fifth annual Prosecco Festival, set to take over the Abbotsford Convent on Saturday, March 26. More than 30 international and homegrown bubbles will be available to sample, and you can take part in exclusive masterclasses to learn how those tasty drops were made.

The line-up is still being finalised, but you can expect to sample Prosecco from Italian makers like Rigoni, Calneggia and Bandini and Australian favourites like Brown Brothers, De Bortoli, and Cloak and Dagger. The growers, makers and importers will be available for chats, and when you tire of sipping on bubbles, you can grab an Aperol Spritz from Van Di Vino or bottles of local craft beer.

And be sure to come hungry, because providers like That's Amore, Zsa's Bistro and Deli and Ganzo will be slinging everything from arancini and gnocchi, to prawn cocktail rolls and pizzas. Gluten-free and vegan options will also be available.

If you're looking to learn everything there is to know about this effervescent tipple, book in for a VIP session that includes a 45-minute Prosecco masterclass with 'Prosecco Queen' Melissa Brauer. You'll get to taste four different styles of Prosecco paired with antipasto snacks and cheese.

The day will be divided into two four-hour time slots, one from 11am to 3pm and one from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, with one VIP session available per time slot. Tickets start at $69 and are available through the Eventbrite website.