The Prosecco Festival

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • The Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford
  • Recommended
  1. Two glasses of prosecco being held up to the sky.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Prosecco Festival
    Photograph: Dansk Photography
  3. Presecco Festival
    Photograph: Dansk Photography
Melbourne's one-day Prosecco festival is back and it’s coming to Abbotsford this summer

Indulge in your love of bubbly Italian white wine at the fifth annual Prosecco Festival, set to take over the Abbotsford Convent on Saturday, March 26. More than 30 international and homegrown bubbles will be available to sample, and you can take part in exclusive masterclasses to learn how those tasty drops were made. 

The line-up is still being finalised, but you can expect to sample Prosecco from Italian makers like Rigoni, Calneggia and Bandini and Australian favourites like Brown Brothers, De Bortoli, and Cloak and Dagger. The growers, makers and importers will be available for chats, and when you tire of sipping on bubbles, you can grab an Aperol Spritz from Van Di Vino or bottles of local craft beer. 

And be sure to come hungry, because providers like That's Amore, Zsa's Bistro and Deli and Ganzo will be slinging everything from arancini and gnocchi, to prawn cocktail rolls and pizzas. Gluten-free and vegan options will also be available. 

If you're looking to learn everything there is to know about this effervescent tipple, book in for a VIP session that includes a 45-minute Prosecco masterclass with 'Prosecco Queen' Melissa Brauer. You'll get to taste four different styles of Prosecco paired with antipasto snacks and cheese. 

The day will be divided into two four-hour time slots, one from 11am to 3pm and one from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, with one VIP session available per time slot. Tickets start at $69 and are available through the Eventbrite website

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
The Abbotsford Convent
1 St Heliers St
Abbotsford
Melbourne
3067
Contact:
www.abbotsfordconvent.com.au
03 9415 3600
Transport:
Nearby stations: Victoria Park
Price:
from $69
Opening hours:
7.30am-10pm

Dates and times

