These Melbourne cinemas have set up free DVD and VHS swapping libraries

While cinemas remain shut during lockdown, some of our locals have found a way to keep connecting Melburnians with movies

In the age of streaming services, there’s still nothing quite like going to the movies and sitting in the plush seats as you wait for the giant red curtains to part. Movie theatres have had to remain shut during lockdown, but Classic, Lido and Cameo Cinemas have set up DVD and VHS swap libraries to help bring some of that movie-going nostalgia back to the community.

If you have a bunch of DVDs and VHS tapes you’ve watched way too many times and you live within a 5km radius of any of these cinemas, consider dropping them off for others to enjoy. You can also borrow a few titles you haven’t seen yet or in a while for your next movie night.

You can drop them off at Classic Cinemas in Elsternwick and Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn, and Cameo Cinemas in Belgrave is currently in the process of creating a swap library as well.

Stock up on the buttered popcorn and get ready to enjoy the cultural time capsule of popping in a disc or a tape instead of the mindless browsing of titles on a streaming service.

