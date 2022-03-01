Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A group of women standing against a wall, laughing and holding each other.
Photograph: mentatdgt

Things to do this International Women's Day

Check out these must-see events where you can celebrate womanhood in all its multi-faceted glory

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Since its inaugural celebration more than a century ago, International Women's Day has become an annual rallying point for women around the world to come together in solidarity. It's a day for people around the world to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, but also to recognise the challenges that women continue to face to this day. 

This year, the theme is #BreakTheBias in recognition of the biases and stereotypes that often prevent women from being treated equally. To help you celebrate and support female-identifying persons in our community and worldwide, we've selected our pick of the best businesses to shop at, seminars to attend and films to watch.

Looking to read empowering stories about women in Melbourne doing big things? Check out our chat with Ninna Larsen, who founded an initiative to put coffee grounds to good use. 

Learn about historic female bartenders at the Everleigh
Photograph: Supplied

Learn about historic female bartenders at the Everleigh

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Fitzroy
  • price 2 of 4

Head to the Everleigh on March 8 for a very special seminar on historic women bartenders who made major contributions to the art of bartending. The session will include a curated selection of cocktails attributed to the bartenders you'll be learning about, as well as a pairing of artisanal cheeses.  Bonus: your ticket will also include a charitable donation to not-for-profit Sisterworks. To book in, head to the website

Read more
Advertising
Visit this co-retail space owned and operated by migrant women
Photograph: Adena Maier

Visit this co-retail space owned and operated by migrant women

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques

When you step off of the busy intersection of Gertrude and Smith streets and enter the She Club, it feels as though you’ve been whisked away to a beautiful faraway place. This co-retail space by female migrant entrepreneurs Ridhima Sachdeva, Karin Rosacolles, Brenda Gil and Alejandra Laiton offers everything from swimsuits and plants to delicious teas and embroidered accessories. Shop 'til you can't carry anything else and then relax in the courtyard with a rose chai in hand.

Read more
Tune in to a session by acclaimed feminist philosopher Amia Srinivasan
Photograph: Nina Subin

Tune in to a session by acclaimed feminist philosopher Amia Srinivasan

  • Things to do
  • Talks and discussions

On IWD, acclaimed feminist philosopher, writer and academic Amia Srinivasan will host an online session to discuss her debut book, The Right to Sex. The session is part of the Autumn Series by the Wheeler Centre, and guests will get to listen in on an examination of the politics and ethics of sex. Srinivasan will be joined by celebrated feminist historian Clare Wright. Book in for the session here

 

Read more
Advertising
Get some self-love on with Lbdo
Photograph: Lauren Bamford

Get some self-love on with Lbdo

  • Shopping

Many of us can probably relate to the shame and discomfort associated with mainstream sex toys. If you own any, they're probably relegated to the back of your bedside table drawer or hidden underneath your bed. That's why Rachel Baker founded Lbdo, a female-run and inclusive sexual wellness brand that offers toys and accessories that are beautiful enough to be displayed on your dresser. You can browse the goodies here

 

Read more
Stock up on face masks made by this woman-owned, First Nations business
Photograph: Supplied / @murri_mama

Stock up on face masks made by this woman-owned, First Nations business

  • Shopping

Need some new face masks? Get some from Yarli Creative, a business run by Yorta Yorta Dja Dja Wurrung and Gamilaroi woman Madison Connors. Forty per cent of all profits from the pre-sale of these masks will be donated to the Elizabeth Morgan House which is an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation that provides refuge accommodation and specialist family violence services to Aboriginal women and their children. Check out the masks here.

 

Read more
Advertising
Send a bouquet from Dope Florals
Photograph: Supplied/Amazing Graze Flowers

Send a bouquet from Dope Florals

  • Shopping
  • Florists

Love bold, colourful bouquets that make a statement and don’t cost the Earth? Dope Florals has you covered. Owner Delanie Schulte gets a kick out of making floral arrangements that inspire excitement and joy, which is so much easier when you know her flowers are also eco-friendly. All flowers are Australian grown, plastic-free and use 100 per cent sustainable and biodegradable packaging. Shop the range here

Read more
Advertising
Try beers from Two Birds Brewery

Try beers from Two Birds Brewery

  • Bars
  • Spotswood

This brewery has been a long time coming. For years, Jayne Lewis and Danielle Allen of Two Birds Brewing have been a mobile operation, renting tank space to turn out their Sunset Ales. But a few years ago they finally downed roots at a place of their own in Spotwood, so you ought to swing by for some freshly poured beers. Make a booking on the website

Read more
Advertising
Donate to a good cause by getting a haircut at this salon
Photograph: Supplied

Donate to a good cause by getting a haircut at this salon

On March 3, Pamela Rose Hair will donate 20 per cent of all proceeds to Melbourne not-for-profit SisterWorks, an organisation that works to empower and provide opportunities to migrant, refugee and asylum seeker women. Owner Pamela Canon comes from a migrant family herself, so the cause is near and dear to her heart. The salon will extend its opening hours that day to work with as many clients as possible, and there will also be a donation box in case you want to give a little extra. 

Read more
Advertising
Watch these female empowerment movies at the French Film Festival
Photograph: Alliance Française French Film Festival

Watch these female empowerment movies at the French Film Festival

  • Film
  • Film festivals
  • Melbourne

The Alliance Française French Film Festival (AFFFF) returns in March for its 33rd hurrah, and this year the program includes the highest ever number of female-directed films. Spend IWD watching a fierce array of female-centric storytelling, including Claire Denis's Fire and Celine Sciamma's Petite Maman. Head to the website for more information. 

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Shop goods made entirely by women and non-binary makers

Shop goods made entirely by women and non-binary makers

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

Located in the heart of the CBD, Queen Victoria Women's Centre is a heritage-listed building and home to a not-for-profit organisation for the benefit of disadvantaged women. It stocks wares made entirely by women and non-binary makers, and you can peruse the goods through the online marketplace here. You'll find everything from handmade earrings and original pieces of artwork to DIY art kits and beauty products. 

Read more
Advertising
View recent additions to the Women's Writer's Fund
Photograph: Supplied

View recent additions to the Women's Writer's Fund

This fund was established by the State Library of Victoria as part of its mission to acquire more works by 19th and 20th-century female writers. On Friday, March 11 you can attend a free event at the library where you can view some of the recent works that the fund has acquired. The event will also feature a panel discussion with special guest speakers. For more information, head to the website

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.