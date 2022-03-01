Things to do this International Women's Day

Check out these must-see events where you can celebrate womanhood in all its multi-faceted glory

Since its inaugural celebration more than a century ago, International Women's Day has become an annual rallying point for women around the world to come together in solidarity. It's a day for people around the world to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, but also to recognise the challenges that women continue to face to this day.

This year, the theme is #BreakTheBias in recognition of the biases and stereotypes that often prevent women from being treated equally. To help you celebrate and support female-identifying persons in our community and worldwide, we've selected our pick of the best businesses to shop at, seminars to attend and films to watch.

