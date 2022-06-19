Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Truffle Melbourne Festival

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Queen Victoria Market, Melbourne
  • Recommended
  1. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  2. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  3. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  4. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  5. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  6. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  7. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  8. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  9. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  10. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  11. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  12. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  13. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
  14. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /14
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrate winter's most delicious harvest at this Truffle Festival

Now in its ninth year, the largest truffle festival outside of Europe is set to return to Queen Victoria Market this winter. This year, the two-day festival will take place on the weekend of July 18 and 19 and will feature live cooking demonstrations, a truffle hunting event and, of course, a plethora of drinks and dishes spiked with the beloved fungi. 

Learn how to make truffle soup, truffle-topped pizza, cheesy truffled raclette, truffled paella and more at demonstrations by some of Melbourne's finest chefs, including Guy Grossi (Grossi Florentino), Jesse Gerner (Bomba, Añada) and ex-Masterchef contestants Justine Schofield and Diana Chan. Next, prepare to be amazed as truffle-hunting dogs Trixie and Arrow showcase their skills in a mock truffle hunt. 

As always, there will be a truffle bar serving up truffle-infused and garnished cocktails, as well as imported prosecco and Tasmanian wines. This year, there will also be a private dining area where you can feast on all manner of truffled treats. And if you want to take the fun home with you, fresh truffle and truffle products will be available to purchase. 

The fun doesn't end there: Truffle Melbourne will also be hosting other events this year, including a truffle lunch and dinner at bomba on July 10, a truffle dinner at Taxi Kitchen on July 13 and a truffle lunch at Añada on July 23. Additional dinners with Philippe Mouchel and Guy Grossi will be announced soon.

For more information, head to the Truffle Melbourne website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
trufflemelbourne.com/2018-truffle-melbourne-festival-at-queen-victoria-market
Address:
Queen Victoria Market
Cnr Elizabeth & Therry Sts
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.qvm.com.au
03 9320 5822
Transport:
Nearby stations: Melbourne Central; Flagstaff
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Tue, Thu 6am-2pm; Fri 6am-5pm; Sat 6am-3pm; Sun 9am-4pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.