Time Out says

Now in its ninth year, the largest truffle festival outside of Europe is set to return to Queen Victoria Market this winter. This year, the two-day festival will take place on the weekend of July 18 and 19 and will feature live cooking demonstrations, a truffle hunting event and, of course, a plethora of drinks and dishes spiked with the beloved fungi.

Learn how to make truffle soup, truffle-topped pizza, cheesy truffled raclette, truffled paella and more at demonstrations by some of Melbourne's finest chefs, including Guy Grossi (Grossi Florentino), Jesse Gerner (Bomba, Añada) and ex-Masterchef contestants Justine Schofield and Diana Chan. Next, prepare to be amazed as truffle-hunting dogs Trixie and Arrow showcase their skills in a mock truffle hunt.

As always, there will be a truffle bar serving up truffle-infused and garnished cocktails, as well as imported prosecco and Tasmanian wines. This year, there will also be a private dining area where you can feast on all manner of truffled treats. And if you want to take the fun home with you, fresh truffle and truffle products will be available to purchase.

The fun doesn't end there: Truffle Melbourne will also be hosting other events this year, including a truffle lunch and dinner at bomba on July 10, a truffle dinner at Taxi Kitchen on July 13 and a truffle lunch at Añada on July 23. Additional dinners with Philippe Mouchel and Guy Grossi will be announced soon.

For more information, head to the Truffle Melbourne website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.