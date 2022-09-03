Melbourne
Wizard Boat Cruise

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Docklands Harbour Esplanade North, Docklands
A wizard brewing a potion in a cauldron.
Photograph: Artem Maltsev
Time Out says

Learn spells, drink potions and enjoy a boozy brunch fit for a wizard as you cruise around the city

Melbourne is a city full of witchcraft at the moment, with the return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and a magical potions class popping up in Carlton. And now, for just one day only, Melburnians can hop aboard a wizardly cruise that's taking off from the District Docklands on September 3. 

Tickets are $99 per person and include a wizard-themed roast, a side and a 'magical beer' on arrival. You can also order from a themed cocktail and drinks list that includes butterscotch beers, magic mocktails and more. Cruise around, soak up the sights of the city and enjoy a spellbinding atmosphere with other fantasy fans. 

Similar magical events like the Wizardry High Tea have sold out quickly in the past, so be sure to snap up your tickets soon if you're keen. 

Struggling to plan your week? Here's the down-low on the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
explorehidden.com/event/details/the-wizards-boat-cruise-melbourne-1554825
Address:
Docklands Harbour Esplanade North
Docklands Harbour Esplanade
Docklands
Melbourne
3008
Price:
$99

Dates and times

