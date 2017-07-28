Kid-free fun: 5 delicious frozen cocktails to try this summer

Because Mom and Dad deserve a boozy, frozen cocktail as much as anybody else (if not more)! It's officially the end of the week, and if you haven't yet, it's time to treat yourself by booking a sitter and heading to these bars/restaurants with your partner, s/o or some pals for a refreshing sip on something truly refreshing—and also awesome-looking.

These truly Instagrammable picks offer great frozen cocktails.

#1 Shark Eye, Mother of Pearl (See image above!)

If you're dreaming of the beach (you know, minus the sharks), you might stop by island-vibe hotspot Mother of Pearl for a Shark Eye, a frosty curaçao and bourbon beverage served on ice in a porcelain shark head (complete with spilling "blood"). $16, motherofpearlnyc.com

#2 Frozen Dark & Stormy, Miss Lily's 7A Cafe

The authentic feel of this '80s Jamaican diner-inspired setup just makes Miss Lily's 100+ varieties of rum on offer taste even better. When you need a break from stuffing your face with Jerk Wings and Fish Tacos, sip on a Frozen Dark & Stormy made with Kelvin organic ginger slush, Blackwell and Goslings. $10, misslilys.com

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

#3 Blue Ice, Otto's Shrunken Head

Love blue Italian ice/blue raz ice pops? Love tiki bars? This drink is 100% for you. Enjoy all the magnificent kitsch at this casual spot while slurping on an adult version of your favorite frozen treat from childhood. $14–$20, ottosshrunkenhead.com

A post shared by Otto's Shrunken Head (@ottosnyc) on Apr 22, 2016 at 11:56am PDT

#4 Frosé All Day, Le District

We'll gladly hop on the frosé bandwagon to get our hands on this delicious cocktail, served both at the Beaubourg brasserie and Le Bar. As reported by Time Out New York, the cocktail contains Grey Goose Melon, Giffard crème de Peche, pressed lemon, Cointreau and Provencal Rosé. $15, ledistrict.com

Photograph: Courtesy Le District

#5 Sundowner, Sally Roots

A crowdpleaser for sure, Sally Roots' Sundowner offers tropical flavors that can't be beat: coconut cream, pineapple, guava, orange, lime and "all the rums"...sounds good to us! $9, sallyroots.com

A post shared by Sally Roots (@sallyroots) on Nov 10, 2016 at 11:20am PST

