Whether it’s because it so often intersects with golden hour, or simply because the drinks are cheap(er), happy hour is the best hour in NYC. The discounted beer, wine and cocktails are terrific, but it’s even nicer to have less-spendy snacks to match. A lot of the best bars in town offer deals between about lunch and dinner, and these outstanding few slash their food prices to $10 or less for those precious minutes, too.