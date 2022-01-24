New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Portale
Photograph: Courtesy of Portale

NYC's best happy hour snacks

Get cheap(er) cheese plates, tacos, wings and raw bar bites at NYC's best restaurants and bars for happy hour

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Whether it’s because it so often intersects with golden hour, or simply because the drinks are cheap(er), happy hour is the best hour in NYC. The discounted beer, wine and cocktails are terrific, but it’s even nicer to have less-spendy snacks to match. A lot of the best bars in town offer deals between about lunch and dinner, and these outstanding few slash their food prices to $10 or less for those precious minutes, too. 

NYC's best happy hour snacks

Sake Bar Decibel
Photograph: @stacee_prigmore_mon

Sake Bar Decibel

  • Bars
  • Izakaya
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

Follow the “On Air” sign subtly illuminating Sake Bar Decibel’s facade down a short staircase daily from 6pm to 7pm for a long list of terrific bar snacks for $10 or less. Get gyoza and shumai for $6, karaage for $8 and sansai udon for $10. Pair them with $6 saketinis, sake highballs and lychee martinis. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Jadis

Jadis

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

This romantic wine bar serves a 5” quiche Lorraine, Hungarian paprika cheese spread and a Cammembert snack for $6 each until 6pm all week long. Select beer and wine pours start at the same price. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Leyenda
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Leyenda

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Carroll Gardens
  • price 2 of 4

Choose from tinga pollo, al pastor and vegan tacos with chayote, zucchini, carrots and black beans when they’re $9 a pair Monday-Friday from 5pm to 7pm. You can also get croquetas for $8 and an order of chips, salsa and guacamole for $9 during happy hour at Leyenda. Draft Margaritas and palomas are $10 and micheladas are $10 at the same time. 

Read more
Order delivery
Boqueria
Photograph: Courtesy Boqueria

Boqueria

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4

Sip $5 beer and $9 sangria, red, white and sparkling wine with $6 orders of patatas bravas and tortilla española weekdays from 2:30pm to 5:30pm. The same deal is available at all four of Boqueria’s NYC locations. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Portale
Photograph: Courtesy of Portale

Portale

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Chelsea

This spot skews fancy, but you can check it out for a little less cash at happy hour from 5pm-6:30pm Tuesday-Friday. Try the cacio e pepe fritti and the crostini with burrata, black fig and prosciutto for $10 each, or slake your sweet tooth with the $8 bombolone with chocolate sauce and vanilla anglaise. Happy hour beers are $6 and more than a dozen cocktails are down to $12 from the typical $17-plus. 

Read more
Order delivery

B61

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Carroll Gardens
  • price 1 of 4

Assemble your layers and head to B61’s sidewalk for specials Monday through Friday from 4pm to 6pm when al pastor tacos are $5, a half-dozen wings are $6 and a “pile of” nachos is $10. “Pint-size” (that means large in this case!) frozen and large margaritas are also $10. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by B61 Bar (@b61bar)

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising

Vinateria

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Harlem
  • price 2 of 4

Have a taste of Vinatería’s grilled broccolini with chimichurri, bacalao croquettes and polenta fries for $8 each or crispy Brussels sprouts for $9 each day from 4pm to 7pm. Your choice of six $8 cocktails, $7 wine and $5 beer are also available. 

Read more
Order delivery
Recommended

    More on cheap eats

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.