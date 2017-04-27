  • Blog
Here's the full food line-up for Governors Ball 2017

By Christina Izzo Posted: Thursday April 27 2017, 3:07pm

Dina Joanna Coloma

Sure, music is the primary draw for Governors Ball 2017—and with a performer line-up that includes Lorde, Childish Gambino and Charli XCX, it’s not hard to see why—but the food-and-drink options are nothing to snuff at either.

On this year's docket: Griddle burgers and dairy dips from Mister Dips, elevated subs from Make Sandwich and raw cookie dough treats from Insta-famous dessert shop DŌ, as well as returning vendors like Roberta's and Wowfulls. You can wash down your in-between-sets snacks at the fest's liquor gardens, craft-beer stations (Ommegang, Sierra Nevada) and a Miller Lite–sponsored beer garden

Check out the full list of Gov Ball food-and-drink vendors below.  

