Broadway Week is back with two-for-one tickets to the best shows

Want to get cheap tickets to the best Broadway shows? Broadway Week is returning with two-for-one tickets, and yes, the list of 19 shows participating is actually great.

The current edition of the promotional event from NYC & Company runs from January 16 through February 4. Tickets are already on sale and selling out fast, so get them here now to see a buzzy new show like SpongeBob SquarePants or one of the classics. Embarrassed to admit you’ve never seen The Phantom of the Opera? Now’s your chance!

Broadway Week happens twice a year in NYC, and the current schedule also overlaps with Restaurant Week—so you can save money on everything except your heating bill this winter.

Here’s the full list of participating Broadway shows:

A Bronx Tale

Aladdin

Anastasia

Beautiful–The Carole King Musical

Chicago

The Children

Farinelli and the King

Hello, Dolly!

John Lithgow: Stories by Heart

Kinky Boots

Latin History for Morons

The Lion King

Once on This Island

The Parisian Woman

The Phantom of the Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

School of Rock

SpongeBob SquarePants

Wicked

