NYC’s most exclusive sushi restaurant is offering $800 takeout

New York’s best restaurants—from the fine-dining variety to our favorite cheap eats—have found an equalizer as delivery and takeout are their only options to stay afloat (that’s if they’ve even decided to remain open for business). But as Eater reported earlier this week, the city’s most revered Japanese restaurant, Masa, is not holding back or compromising its reputation as a top sushi destination—to the tune of $800 takeout.

Michelin-rated restaurants have jumped into the delivery and takeout arena during the past month, but it’s only now that a restaurant boasting three Michelin stars is offering delivery. Masa Takayama’s eponymous restaurant is offering 20 boxes, each priced at $800 and feeding up to four people, every Friday—this is still cheaper than the $595 per person price tag for the omakase experience at the Columbus Circle restaurant.

Tomorrow’s box is a DIY temaki box. For these hand rolls, you can assemble slices of raw fish with vegetables inside a piece of nori with all the usual accompaniments like ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. The luxurious takeout has no delivery free within Manhattan and it’s $20 for other boroughs. (Time Out New York reached out to the restaurant, but we haven’t heard back about whether it’s sold out).

If you’re not able to place an order but you still want to contribute to the restaurant’s GoFundMe campaign to help furloughed employees, they’ve raised $89,000 and are just shy of meeting their $100,000 goal—which is only about about 13 orders of $800 sushi delivery.

