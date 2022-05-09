The 2022 Tony Award nominations have been announced

A complete list of the 2022 nominees for Broadway's biggest prize

The nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were announced this morning, honoring productions from Broadway's first full season since the COVID shutdown two years ago. The awards are given out annually by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing to salute outstanding achievements in 26 categories of Broadway artistry.

Actors Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry revealed the nominees live on YouTube at 9am today. Among the 2021-22 Broadway productions earning the most nominations were the new musicals A Strange Loop (11), MJ (10), Paradise Square (10), Six (9) and Girl from the North Country (7); the new plays The Lehman Trilogy (9), Clyde's (5) and Hangmen (5); and the revivals Company (9), for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (7), The Music Man (6) and The Skin of Our Teeth (6).

The Tony Awards ceremony will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, and televised live throughout the country on CBS starting at 8pm ET. Some awards will be given out during the previous hour on the streaming service Paramount+. A Special Tony will be awarded to outgoing New York Theatre Workshop artistic director James C. Nicola, and the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award will be presented to Shubert Organization president Robert E. Wankel. As previously announced, the Tonys will also award five Honors for Excellence in the Theatre.

Here is a complete list of the official nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards (not to be confused with the 2022 TONY* nominations, which we published last week!).

Best Play

Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage

Hangmen by Martin McDonagh

The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

The Minutes by Tracy Letts

Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau

Best Musical

Girl from the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six

A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Photograph: Courtesy Marc J. Franklin A Strange Loop

Best Book of a Musical

Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square

Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Lynn Nottage, MJ

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night

Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare, Paradise Square

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play



Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play



Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country

Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Berne Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls…

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS

Kara Young, Clyde's

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes The Lehman Trilogy

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls…

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls…

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

David Cullan, Company

Tom Curran, Six

Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls…

Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, Six

Paul Tazewell, MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls…

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, Six

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, for colored girls…

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Paul Gatehouse, Six

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ

Special Tony Award



James C. Nicola

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Robert E. Wankel

Honors for Excellence in the Theatre (noncompetitive)

Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC)

Broadway For All

Emily Grishman

Feinstein’s/54 Below

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE