New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A Strange Loop at the Woolly Mammoth
Photograph: Courtesy Marc J. FranklinA Strange Loop

The 2022 TONY* Nominations

The TONY* nominations honor the most distinguished shows and artists of the 2021–22 Broadway season

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Advertising

This morning we are honored to present the annual TONY* nominations, which recognize the best work on Broadway in the 2021–22 season. But first, let us be as clear as we can be: TONY is an acronym for Time Out New York, and the list below represents the Broadway shows and artists that we here at TONY (Time Out New York) would nominate for the actual Tony Awards (Antoinette Perry Awards) if we were the nominating committee for the Tony Awards, which we are not. Please note, too, that these are our choices and not our predictions of what will be nominated for Tony Awards when the real nominations are announced at 9am on Monday, May 9. In this busy Broadway comeback season, there were many worthy candidates, and it wasn’t easy to choose among them. But choose we have—using the eligibility and category decisions of the real Tony Awards as guidelines—and here are the results. Without further ado: Congratulations to the 2022 TONY* nominees!

*Time Out New York

Best Play

Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage
Dana H. by Lucas Hnath and Dana Higginbotham 
The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power 
The Minutes by Tracy Letts
Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau 

Best Musical

Girl from the North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Six
A Strange Loop 

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind 

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man

Noah Reid and cast members of The Minutes
Photograph: Courtesy Jeremy DanielThe Minutes

Best Book of a Musical

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
James Lapine, Flying Over Sunset
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six
Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Emily Davis, Is This A Room
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Roslyn Ruff, The Skin of Our Teeth

Dana H.
Photograph: Courtesy Carol RoseggDana H.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ 
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Katrina Lenk, Company
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew
Gabriel Ebert, Pass Over
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Austin Pendleton, The Minutes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Chanté Adams, Skeleton Crew
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Johanna Day, How I Learned to Drive
Rachel Dratch, POTUS
Jessica Frances Dukes, Trouble in Mind 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company
Claybourne Elder, Company
Jefferson Mays, The Music Man
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
David Paymer, Mr. Saturday Night 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
Tamika Lawrence, Caroline, or Change
Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company

Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk in Company
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew MuphyPatti LuPone and Katrina Lenk in Company

Best Direction of a Play

Scott Ellis, Take Me Out
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes
Les Waters, Dana H. 

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six 
Jerry Zaks, The Music Man

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls…
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six
Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ  

Best Orchestrations

David Cullan, Company
Tom Curran, Six
Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country
David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ 
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Best Scenic Design of a Play

John Lee Beatty, Plaza Suite
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
David Zinn, The Minutes

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bunny Christie, Company
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ 
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square 
Rae Smith, Girl from the North Country 

The Lehman Trilogy (Broadway)
Photograph: Courtesy Julieta CervantesThe Lehman Trilogy

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls…
Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind 

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Susan Hilferty, Funny Girl
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square 
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, Six
Paul Tazewell, MJ 

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls…
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy 
Brian MacDevitt, The Minutes 
Paul Toben, Dana H.
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Funny Girl
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, Six
Brian MacDevitt, The Music Man
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room
André Pluess, The Minutes
Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country
Ian Dickinson and Autograph, Company
Paul Gatehouse, Six
Scott Lehrer, The Music Man
Gareth Owen, MJ  

Six on Broadway
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusSix
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.