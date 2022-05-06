The TONY* nominations honor the most distinguished shows and artists of the 2021–22 Broadway season

This morning we are honored to present the annual TONY* nominations, which recognize the best work on Broadway in the 2021–22 season. But first, let us be as clear as we can be: TONY is an acronym for Time Out New York, and the list below represents the Broadway shows and artists that we here at TONY (Time Out New York) would nominate for the actual Tony Awards (Antoinette Perry Awards) if we were the nominating committee for the Tony Awards, which we are not. Please note, too, that these are our choices and not our predictions of what will be nominated for Tony Awards when the real nominations are announced at 9am on Monday, May 9. In this busy Broadway comeback season, there were many worthy candidates, and it wasn’t easy to choose among them. But choose we have—using the eligibility and category decisions of the real Tony Awards as guidelines—and here are the results. Without further ado: Congratulations to the 2022 TONY* nominees!

*Time Out New York

Best Play

Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage

Dana H. by Lucas Hnath and Dana Higginbotham

The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

The Minutes by Tracy Letts

Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau

Best Musical

Girl from the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Six

A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Photograph: Courtesy Jeremy Daniel The Minutes

Best Book of a Musical

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

James Lapine, Flying Over Sunset

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play



Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play



Emily Davis, Is This A Room

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Roslyn Ruff, The Skin of Our Teeth

Photograph: Courtesy Carol Rosegg Dana H.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Katrina Lenk, Company

Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew

Gabriel Ebert, Pass Over

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Austin Pendleton, The Minutes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Chanté Adams, Skeleton Crew

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Johanna Day, How I Learned to Drive

Rachel Dratch, POTUS

Jessica Frances Dukes, Trouble in Mind

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Claybourne Elder, Company

Jefferson Mays, The Music Man

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

David Paymer, Mr. Saturday Night

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

Tamika Lawrence, Caroline, or Change

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Muphy Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk in Company

Best Direction of a Play

Scott Ellis, Take Me Out

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six

Jerry Zaks, The Music Man

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls…

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six

Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ

Best Orchestrations

David Cullan, Company

Tom Curran, Six

Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country

David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Best Scenic Design of a Play

John Lee Beatty, Plaza Suite

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

David Zinn, The Minutes

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bunny Christie, Company

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Rae Smith, Girl from the North Country

Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes The Lehman Trilogy

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls…

Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Susan Hilferty, Funny Girl

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, Six

Paul Tazewell, MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls…

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Brian MacDevitt, The Minutes

Paul Toben, Dana H.

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Funny Girl

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, Six

Brian MacDevitt, The Music Man

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room

André Pluess, The Minutes

Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy



Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country

Ian Dickinson and Autograph, Company

Paul Gatehouse, Six

Scott Lehrer, The Music Man

Gareth Owen, MJ