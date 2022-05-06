This morning we are honored to present the annual TONY* nominations, which recognize the best work on Broadway in the 2021–22 season. But first, let us be as clear as we can be: TONY is an acronym for Time Out New York, and the list below represents the Broadway shows and artists that we here at TONY (Time Out New York) would nominate for the actual Tony Awards (Antoinette Perry Awards) if we were the nominating committee for the Tony Awards, which we are not. Please note, too, that these are our choices and not our predictions of what will be nominated for Tony Awards when the real nominations are announced at 9am on Monday, May 9. In this busy Broadway comeback season, there were many worthy candidates, and it wasn’t easy to choose among them. But choose we have—using the eligibility and category decisions of the real Tony Awards as guidelines—and here are the results. Without further ado: Congratulations to the 2022 TONY* nominees!
*Time Out New York
Best Play
Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage
Dana H. by Lucas Hnath and Dana Higginbotham
The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power
The Minutes by Tracy Letts
Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau
Best Musical
Girl from the North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Six
A Strange Loop
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man
Best Book of a Musical
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
James Lapine, Flying Over Sunset
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six
Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Emily Davis, Is This A Room
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Roslyn Ruff, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Katrina Lenk, Company
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew
Gabriel Ebert, Pass Over
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Austin Pendleton, The Minutes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Chanté Adams, Skeleton Crew
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Johanna Day, How I Learned to Drive
Rachel Dratch, POTUS
Jessica Frances Dukes, Trouble in Mind
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Claybourne Elder, Company
Jefferson Mays, The Music Man
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
David Paymer, Mr. Saturday Night
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
Tamika Lawrence, Caroline, or Change
Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Direction of a Play
Scott Ellis, Take Me Out
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes
Les Waters, Dana H.
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six
Jerry Zaks, The Music Man
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls…
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six
Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ
Best Orchestrations
David Cullan, Company
Tom Curran, Six
Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country
David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Best Scenic Design of a Play
John Lee Beatty, Plaza Suite
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
David Zinn, The Minutes
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Bunny Christie, Company
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Rae Smith, Girl from the North Country
Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls…
Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Susan Hilferty, Funny Girl
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, Six
Paul Tazewell, MJ
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls…
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Brian MacDevitt, The Minutes
Paul Toben, Dana H.
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, Funny Girl
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, Six
Brian MacDevitt, The Music Man
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room
André Pluess, The Minutes
Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country
Ian Dickinson and Autograph, Company
Paul Gatehouse, Six
Scott Lehrer, The Music Man
Gareth Owen, MJ