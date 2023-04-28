The TONY* nominations honor outstanding shows and artists of the 2022–23 Broadway season

Today we are proud to present the annual TONY* nominations, which recognize the best Broadway achievements of the 2022–23 season. To be as clear as we possibly can: TONY is an acronym for Time Out New York, and the list below represents the Broadway shows and artists that we at TONY (Time Out New York) would nominate for the actual Tony Awards (a.k.a. the Antoinette Perry Awards) if we were the nominators for the Tony Awards. Which we are not! Please note also that these are our choices, not our predictions of what will be nominated for Tony Awards when the official nominations are announced on Tuesday, May 2. This has been a packed season, and in many categories it was very tough to choose nominees from among the worthy candidates. But choose we have—using the eligibility and category decisions of the real Tony Awards as guidelines—and here are the results. Without further delay: Congratulations to the 2023 TONY* nominees!

*Time Out New York

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E. Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living By Martyna Majok

Fat Ham by James Ijames

Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

A Doll’s House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Dancin’

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Parade

Best Book of a Musical

Robert Horn, Shucked

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

David West Read, & Juliet

Aaron Sorkin, Camelot

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo

Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, Bad Cinderella

Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play



Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Photograph: Courtesy of the artist A Doll's House

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

Brian D’Arcy James, Into the Woods

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Ben Platt, Parade

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Caroline Innerbichler, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Ray Fisher, The Piano Lesson

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Michael Patrick Thornton, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Liza Colón-Zayas, Between Riverside and Crazy

Katie Finneran, The Thanksgiving Play

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Alex Joseph Grayson, Parade

Alex Newell, Shucked



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Carolee Carmello, Bad Cinderella

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet



Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Kimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play

Michael Arden, A Christmas Carol

Kenny Leon, Topdog/Underdog

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Sarah O'Gleby, Shucked

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Bill Sherman, & Juliet

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Scott Pask, Ain’t No Mo’

Simon Scullion, Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Soutra Gilmour, & Juliet

Dane Laffrey and Sven Ortel, Parade

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

David Zinn, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Toni-Leslie James, The Piano Lesson

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Photograph: Courtesy Marc Brenner Leopoldstadt

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Emilio Sosa, Sweeney Todd

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Adam Honoré, Ain’t No Mo’

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Ben Stanton and Ken Elliott, A Christmas Carol

Japhy Weideman, The Piano Lesson

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Heather Gilbert, Parade

David Grill, Dancin’

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor J. Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben Ringham and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ella Wahlström, Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Brian Ronan and Mike Tracey, Some Like It Hot

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd

Jon Weston, Parade