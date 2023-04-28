New York
Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford and the company of the 2023 Broadway production of SWEENEY TODD
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy and Evan ZimmermanSweeney Todd

The 2023 TONY* Nominations

The TONY* nominations honor outstanding shows and artists of the 2022–23 Broadway season

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Today we are proud to present the annual TONY* nominations, which recognize the best Broadway achievements of the 2022–23 season. To be as clear as we possibly can: TONY is an acronym for Time Out New York, and the list below represents the Broadway shows and artists that we at TONY (Time Out New York) would nominate for the actual Tony Awards (a.k.a. the Antoinette Perry Awards) if we were the nominators for the Tony Awards. Which we are not! Please note also that these are our choicesnot our predictions of what will be nominated for Tony Awards when the official nominations are announced on Tuesday, May 2. This has been a packed season, and in many categories it was very tough to choose nominees from among the worthy candidates. But choose we have—using the eligibility and category decisions of the real Tony Awards as guidelines—and here are the results. Without further delay: Congratulations to the 2023 TONY* nominees!

*Time Out New York

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E. Cooper
Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis
Cost of Living By Martyna Majok
Fat Ham by James Ijames
Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

Best Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

A Doll’s House
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Dancin’
Into the Woods
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt in Parade
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusParade

Best Book of a Musical

Robert Horn, Shucked
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
David West Read, & Juliet
Aaron Sorkin, Camelot

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo
Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, Bad Cinderella
Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders 

Okieriete Onaodowan and Jessica Chastain in A Doll's House
Photograph: Courtesy of the artistA Doll's House

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
Brian D’Arcy James, Into the Woods
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Ben Platt, Parade

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Caroline Innerbichler, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Ray Fisher, The Piano Lesson
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Michael Patrick Thornton, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Liza Colón-Zayas, Between Riverside and Crazy
Katie Finneran, The Thanksgiving Play
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Alex Joseph Grayson, Parade
Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Carolee Carmello, Bad Cinderella
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusKimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play

Michael Arden, A Christmas Carol
Kenny Leon, Topdog/Underdog
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Sarah O'Gleby, Shucked
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Bill Sherman, & Juliet
Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Scott Pask, Ain’t No Mo’
Simon Scullion, Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Soutra Gilmour, & Juliet
Dane Laffrey and Sven Ortel, Parade
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
David Zinn, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Toni-Leslie James, The Piano Lesson
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Leopoldstadt
Photograph: Courtesy Marc BrennerLeopoldstadt

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Emilio Sosa, Sweeney Todd
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Adam Honoré, Ain’t No Mo’
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Ben Stanton and Ken Elliott, A Christmas Carol
Japhy Weideman, The Piano Lesson

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York
Heather Gilbert, Parade
David Grill, Dancin’
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor J. Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben Ringham and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ella Wahlström, Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Brian Ronan and Mike Tracey, Some Like It Hot
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd
Jon Weston, Parade 

Alex Newell in Shucked
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy and Evan ZimmermanShucked
