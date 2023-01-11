Some may end up with Bib Gourmand honors or even stars later this year.

A few times each year, in advance of its main event Bib Gourmand and star announcements, the Michelin Guide incorporates additions to its New York guide. Its first notables of 2033 were revealed January 11.

Highlights among the new spots to watch include Le Rock, one of Time Out New York’s best new restaurants of 2022, Kru, one of this past fall’s most anticipated restaurant openings and Lord’s, the super-popular followup to the super-popular Dame in the West Village.

These additions, which will be joined by other restaurants that might not have even opened yet as time marches on, all have a chance at being named Bib Gourmands, or awarded stars in the coming year. Most will simply remain in good company.

Last May’s additions to the guide, for example, included eventual Bib Gourmand honoree (and Time Out New York best new restaurant of 2021) Dhamaka. Highly regarded in these pages, Mari was pinned with one star; Saga with two. July’s local standouts, Icca, Joomak Banjum and Yoshino received one each. September joiners Clover Hill and Semma also went on to earn stars at a ceremony in NYC the following month. So this early part of the process is kind of nomination-adjacent, or like being pre-pre engaged.

January’s additions number 14 across NYC and Westchester, and the whole list is available here.