The two most exciting times for NYC restaurant and bar devotees come in quick succession each year: Fall previews and best-of season. The first stirs excitement about what’s to come and the second celebrates where we’ve been, with the occasional happy (and frequently serendipitously-timed) transfer from one to the next. And both invite plenty of action.

Eating at each of the five boroughs’ tens of thousands of restaurants down to their most broad definition would take half a lifetime and twice as much cash. These roundups narrow the field and clear a path to where you should spend your precious hours and dollars. Fall, 2022’s new restaurants include plenty of new venues worthy of both, including the latest from local hospitality behemoths, imports from out of town and novel concepts from chefs with abundant accolades and experience at some of the city’s most august institutions. All you have to do is choose.

Rendering: Credit Functional Creative Design Carriage House

Carriage House

West Village

Projected opening date: Mid-October

It has bonafides from one of NYC’s best speakeasy-style bars by way of owner/chef Chris Maier, whose resume includes Employees Only. In lieu of a supposedly secret address (I know we’re all just playing along at this point, but there are worse games), Carriage House will open in an 1880s-era townhouse, with “reimagined childhood classics” like takes on PB&J and TV dinners through a fine-dining lens, according to press materials.

Photograph: Courtesy of High Tide High Tide

High Tide

Dumbo

Projected opening date: Late September

NYC’s favorite boat-staurateurs will quickly follow Holywater, a land operation with seafood towers as lovely as you’ll find in the captain’s cabin, with High Tide on the Brooklyn waterfront. The Crew crew, which might be more familiar from Pilot, Island Oyster and Grand Banks, promises skyline views, cocktails and, of course, fish, bivalves and crustaceous creations, at their latest spot.

Photograph: Courtesy of Flo Ngala Hav & Mar

Hav & Mar



Chelsea

Projected opening date: October

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s first Manhattan restaurant in seven years will open with executive chef Rose Noël, previously of Dovetail, Manhatta and Narcissa. The 125-seat space will feature works by the artist Derrick Adams and a menu that reflects Samuelsson’s “Scandinavian heritage and Ethiopian roots as well as the influence of African roots in modern Black cuisine,” according to a press release.

Jōji

Midtown

Opening date: September 14

Hot off the opening of five-star Le Gratin, chef Daniel Boulud will open this 18-seat space (ten at the counter; eight in a private room) with chef George Ruan (Masa) in the depths of One Vanderbilt, midtown’s tallest, newest and splashiest skyscraper. The omakase spot will pair seasonal ingredients, sake and wine with an expectedly spendy price tag.

Koloman



Nomad

Opening date: September 13

It’s in the redesigned former Breslin space adjacent to the Ace Hotel. Chef Markus Glocker’s background includes turns at Chicago’s Charlie Trotter’s, London’s Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and as chef/owner at NYC’s own highly-regarded Bâtard. The French/Austrian menu is expected to include chilled sweet corn soup, salmon en croûte and a whole roasted chicken for two.

K’Far



Williamsburg

Projected opening date: October

This is the Laser Wolf team’s second Philadelphia import. It’s billed casually, as an “all-day sit-down restaurant with a full bar,” at The Hoxton Hotel, but its Brooklyn predecessor’s success (reservations are available almost exclusively at around 10:30pm, when they exist) indicates that Michael Solomonov’s “reimaginations of traditional Israeli and Jewish baked goods” merit an early visit.

Photograph: Courtesy of Teddy Wolff Kru

Kru



Williamsburg

Projected opening date: Early September

Fantastic Fish Cheeks’ chef Ohm Suansilphong and wife Kiki Supap, a third-generation Thai dessert creator, promise “dishes inspired by Thailand’s royalty and aristocracy,” and plates uncommonly seen in the US at their new Brooklyn restaurant. Kru’s detailed opening menu includes watermelon with fish crumbs, shrimp in sherry, five-spice crispy pig ears, anchovy relish and pork jowl-stuffed poblano peppers.

Rendering: Courtesy of Claire Soojin Kim Masalawala

Masalawala

Park Slope

Projected opening date: September

The prolific restaurant group behind Dhamaka, last year’s best new restaurant, Rowdy Rooster, this year’s best new fried chicken sandwich destination and oodles of others are, at long last poised to open Masalawala in Brooklyn, a year after it first appeared among our fall previews and 11 after starting the original in the East Village. They’re bringing back some previous plates, which largely focused on Kolkata, alongside prepared regional items and a retail section with spice blends and “specialty Indian products,” reps say. Unapologetic foods will also open kebab-focused Kebabwala back in the EV early next year.

Nōksu

Midtown

Projected opening date: November

Chef DaeDae Kim worked at both buzzy neighborhood restaurant Silver Apricot and super-fancy Per Se before drafting Nōksu’s 12-14 course tasting menu. Expect “imaginative interpretations of Korean fare, American fare with Korean flair, maybe a little French, a little Japanese, and anywhere else Chef DaeDae pulls his inspiration from,” at an 18-seat counter in a “mysterious and neat” space “inspired by Korean ink-and-wash paintings,” per a press release.

Slutty Vegan

Slutty Vegan



Fort Greene

Opening date: September 17

This is the first NYC location for Aisha “Pinky” Cole’s Slutty Vegan, which has locations in and around Atlanta and Alabama. The Brooklyn branch will follow the mini-chains successful fast-casual model and is expected to serve the plant-based burgers, classic sides like fries and signature Slut Sauce that made the place famous.

T aru

Midtown

Projected opening date: September

The MoMA’s new neighbor spans 3,800-square-feet with a Japanese menu by chef Tony Inn, who has experience both in the clubsteraunt category via Tao and rarefied dining from his stint at Masa. The opening menu includes a long list of small plates with a few Wagyu preparations, mains like a whole roasted Maine lobster, duck breast and great big steak, plus sushi and sashimi.

Torrisi

Nolita

Projected opening date: September

Carbone.