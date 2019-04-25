Where to find ramps at NYC restaurants this spring

Yup, it's that time again. Looking for where to eat ramps in NYC this season? We are. Ramps are the vegetable that inexplicably conjures a freakout amongst chefs and diners alike, causing the vegetable to immediately fly off farmer's markets stands, where bunches can cost upwards of $5 (even though if you went foraging you could get these green freaks for free!) Ramps are not leeks, scallions or shallots as they're often confused with, but rather something nebulous, in between. While we're not sure if there's a ramps lobbyist pushing this veggie propaganda, either way, we've taken the bait and are happily awaiting them on menus. There is even a new Instagram account dedicated to ramp champs called Amped for Ramps , ramping up our excitement for the vegetable's short-lived growing season. Sorry for the ramp puns, but if ramp season didn't make us psycho, we'd legally be cancelled as food editors!
So why the hell should you care? You definitely don't have to, but then you'd also be missing out on one of spring's most elusive vegetables. Think of ramps as a guy you were dating who then ghosts you after he takes you upstate to Dia:Beacon, or even an influencer who stories about self-care and wellness achieved through super-expensive lotion, but secretly is unhappy with millennial malaise, just like everyone else. Admittedly, they're not any better than snap peas or artichokes; they don't deserve ego, but the mystery keeps us wanting more.
Whatever the reasoning is, ramps are a beacon of hope that real spring, and not those 50 degree fake-out days, is finally, finally here. And what better way to celebrate than by heading out to try them for yourself? From ramp-filled grilled cheese to pho, these are the restaurants attempting to satiate all the 2019 ramp raucous.
We'll update as we learn more:
Gem
What kind of ramps: "tortellini" (no pasta is used) in brodo made from caramelized onion and parmesan rinds; the imagined pasta lookalike uses a base of ramps, pistachios and fresh oregano
116 Forsyth St, New York, NY 10002
Momofuku Nishi
What kind of ramps: Pork chop with spring greens and rye jus, garnished with charred ramps; pairs nicely with a pickled ramp Gibson
232 8th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Loring Place
What kind of ramps: Baked ricotta with ramps, fava beans and pistachio pesto
21 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011
Fausto
What kind of ramps: Bucatini nero rock shrimp with soppressata, ramps and breadcrumbs
348 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Emily
What kind of ramps: Ramp pizza served with pecorino, and montealva cheese
35 Downing St, New York, NY 10014
Barano
What kind of ramps: tie-dye swirly ramp pasta
26 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Misi
What kind of ramps: Mandilli with ramp pesto, walnuts and marjoram
329 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Faro
What kind of ramps: A rabbit dish is presented as larb with young snap peas, radishes, greens, mint vinaigrette and a ramp garnish. Chef Kevin Adey is also experimenting with preserving ramps in lactofermented white asparagus juice.
436 Jefferson St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Black Seed Bagels
What kind of ramps: An Earth Day-related ongoing bagel special with ramp and herb cream cheese, sprouts, cucumbers, radish and avocado on any type of bagel
Various locations
GLORIA
What kind of ramps: Fluke ceviche, peanut milk, jalapeño and ramps
401 West 53rd St. New York, NY 10019
Left Bank
Hanoi Soup Shop
Short Stories
Frenchette
Violet
Clay
Sauvage
Bistro Pierre Lapin
L'Artusi
Last Light (rooftop bar at Sister City)
Marlow Bisto
Rahi
Aldea
North Fork
PUBLIC Kitchen
Dante
Marta
Uchu
What kind of ramps: Tairagai sliced thin with grilled ramps, lemon zest and clam dashi. They also offer soft scrambled eggs, grilled pickled ramps, topped with golden trout roe
217 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002