Where to find ramps at NYC restaurants this spring

By Emma Orlow Posted: Thursday April 25 2019, 5:38pm

Photograph: Courtesy Gem

Yup, it's that time again. Looking for where to eat ramps in NYC this season? We are. Ramps are the vegetable that inexplicably conjures a freakout amongst chefs and diners alike, causing the vegetable to immediately fly off farmer's markets stands, where bunches can cost upwards of $5 (even though if you went foraging you could get these green freaks for free!) Ramps are not leeks, scallions or shallots as they're often confused with, but rather something nebulous, in between. While we're not sure if there's a ramps lobbyist pushing this veggie propaganda, either way, we've taken the bait and are happily awaiting them on menus. There is even a new Instagram account dedicated to ramp champs called Amped for Ramps , ramping up our excitement for the vegetable's short-lived growing season. Sorry for the ramp puns, but if ramp season didn't make us psycho, we'd legally be cancelled as food editors!

So why the hell should you care? You definitely don't have to, but then you'd also be missing out on one of spring's most elusive vegetables. Think of ramps as a guy you were dating who then ghosts you after he takes you upstate to Dia:Beacon, or even an influencer who stories about self-care and wellness achieved through super-expensive lotion, but secretly is unhappy with millennial malaise, just like everyone else. Admittedly, they're not any better than snap peas or artichokes; they don't deserve ego, but the mystery keeps us wanting more.

Whatever the reasoning is, ramps are a beacon of hope that real spring, and not those 50 degree fake-out days, is finally, finally here. And what better way to celebrate than by heading out to try them for yourself? From ramp-filled grilled cheese to pho, these are the restaurants attempting to satiate all the 2019 ramp raucous. 

We'll update as we learn more: 

Gem

What kind of ramps: "tortellini" (no pasta is used) in brodo made from caramelized onion and parmesan rinds; the imagined pasta lookalike uses a base of ramps, pistachios and fresh oregano

116 Forsyth St, New York, NY 10002

Momofuku Nishi

What kind of ramps: Pork chop with spring greens and rye jus, garnished with charred ramps; pairs nicely with a pickled ramp Gibson

 232 8th Ave, New York, NY 10011

 

Loring Place

What kind of ramps: Baked ricotta with ramps, fava beans and pistachio pesto 

21 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011

 

Fausto

What kind of ramps: Bucatini nero rock shrimp with soppressata, ramps and breadcrumbs 

348 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238 

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman/Fausto

 

Emily

What kind of ramps: Ramp pizza served with pecorino, and montealva cheese

35 Downing St, New York, NY 10014

 

Barano

What kind of ramps: tie-dye swirly ramp pasta

26 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249

 

Misi

What kind of ramps: Mandilli with ramp pesto, walnuts and marjoram

329 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Photograph: Courtesy Michael Tulipan

 

Faro

What kind of ramps: A rabbit dish is presented as larb with young snap peas, radishes, greens, mint vinaigrette and a ramp garnish. Chef Kevin Adey is also experimenting with preserving ramps in lactofermented white asparagus juice. 

436 Jefferson St, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Black Seed Bagels

What kind of ramps:  An Earth Day-related ongoing bagel special with ramp and herb cream cheese, sprouts, cucumbers, radish and avocado on any type of bagel

Various locations

GLORIA

What kind of ramps: Fluke ceviche, peanut milk, jalapeño and ramps 

401 West 53rd St. New York, NY 10019

 

Photograph: Courtesy Murray's Cheese

 

Left Bank

What kind of ramps: Ramp grilled cheese, using Murray's Cheese Cavemaster Annelies mixed with asiago and fontina with garlic and a side of tomato soup for dipping. Left Bank also offers a spaghetti with ramps, poached egg, garlic and lemon.
117 Perry St, New York, NY 10014
 

Hanoi Soup Shop

What kind of ramps: At Hanoi House's just-opened follow-up soup shop (located on the same block as the highly-popular original Vietnamese spot), a veggie soup-of-the-day special includes a pho with pea shoots and ramps
115 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009

 

Short Stories

What kind of ramps: A ramp pesto with English peas, green almonds, pickled strawberries and Meyer lemon 
355 Bowery, New York, NY 10003
View this post on Instagram

Mood.

A post shared by Daniel Bagnall (@daniel_bagnall) on

 

Frenchette

What kind of ramps: Calves head, pepper cress, ramp ravigote as well as a country rib served with fingerlings, cipollini and ramp butter
241 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013


Violet

What kind of ramps: A seasonal special of uni ramp pasta with more ramp dishes to come this month!
511 E 5th St, New York, NY 10009

 

Clay

What kind of ramps: Charcoal grilled ramps with roasted pepper sauce and sunflower seeds as well as a beet salad with yogurt, spiced pistachios, pickled ramps and orange and a gnocchi with fava beans, morels and ramps. 
553 Manhattan Ave, New York, NY 10027

 

Sauvage

What kind of ramps: Pork porterhouse with farro ramp risotto
905 Lorimer St, Brooklyn, NY 11222


Bistro Pierre Lapin

What kind of ramps: Ramp and Comté omelet, tagliatelle with ramps and coddled egg yoke, as well as a ramp vichyssoise with smoked trout roe
99 Bank St, New York, NY 10014

 

L'Artusi

What kind of ramps: Spaghetti with ramps, chillies and parmesan. There's also a roasted pork chop with onions and pancetta.
228 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014

 

Last Light (rooftop bar at Sister City)

What kind of ramps: Ricotta toast with sweet peas, ramps and mint 
11th floor of 225 Bowery, New York, NY 10002

 

Marlow Bisto

What kind of ramps: Ramp pesto risotto 
1018 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 

 

Rahi 

What kind of ramps: "Dum Aloo," an Indian potato curry dish, served with black morels and ramps
60 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011
 

Aldea

What kind of ramps: Diver scallops with morels, spring garlic and ramps
 31 W 17th St, New York, NY 10011

 

North Fork

What kind of ramps: North Atlantic Scallops served with a spring onion sauce made with ramps, shallots, oyster leaf, leeks and olive oil
122 Christopher St New York, NY 10014

PUBLIC Kitchen

What kind of ramps: Strip Steak with braised caraflex cabbage and charred ramps, served in a soy-miso butter sauce 
215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002

Dante

What kind of ramps: Burrata with fava beans, basil, pesto, mint and pickled ramps on rye bread 
79-81 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012

Marta

What kind of ramps: Pizza with ramps and bottarga
29 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016

Uchu

What kind of ramps: Tairagai sliced thin with grilled ramps, lemon zest and clam dashi. They also offer soft scrambled eggs, grilled pickled ramps, topped with golden trout roe

 217 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002

Staff writer
By Emma Orlow 24 Posts

Combining her background in curatorial with her years in the food industry, Emma Orlow looks for stories about unconventional approaches to dining and the stories of the people behind them. Born and raised in New York, she's spent years covering the food, beverage, and design spaces. In addition to her work at Time Out, she's written for Eater, New York Magazine, Saveur, Vice MUNCHIES, Los Angeles Times, Architectural Digest, Edible Brooklyn, and more! Her words have been included on various school syllabi and panel discussions. Emma also makes art with food, putting on experiential shows throughout the city.

Emma has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the Associate Food & Drink Editor in New York. Reach Emma emma.orlow@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @emorlow.

