Pasta Louise
Photograph: Courtesy of Pasta Louise

Where to take parents to dinner in NYC

The very best spots to take your folks for special occasions, a quiet drink or a tour of New York City .

Written by
Rachel Pelz
Got parents coming to visit? We’ve found the very best spots to take them, whether you’re looking to impress with some of the best restaurants in NYC or want to bring ‘em to a quiet wine bar where you can actually have a conversation. Plenty of these spots are in prime tourist locations, so you can grab a delicious, affordable taco or a quick slice of pizza before heading out for an afternoon of shopping, ambling through one of the city’s incredible museums or catching a Broadway show. Plan a special occasion like Father's Day or Mother's Day, celebrate a graduation or just treat your folks to a taste of your city at these 10 best restaurants.

RECOMMENDED: See more of the best restaurants in NYC

NYC restaurants and bars to take parents

1. Gertrude’s

  • Restaurants
  • Prospect Heights

This elevated neighborhood spot turns the classics (think burgers, a big chopped salad) into parent-pleasing delights. In the early evening hours, the intimate tables are full of young parents and their toddlers, but as the night grows later, don’t be surprised if you see a celeb sitting down for dinner. Make sure to finish the night with a slice of seven-layer cake, which might be the best thing on the menu. It’s technically sized for two, but if you want to let Mom and Dad share and get your own, we wouldn’t blame you. 

Grand Banks
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

2. Grand Banks

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Tribeca
  • price 2 of 4

In warmer seasons, take your folks aboard the historic wooden schooner Sherman Zwicker, which serves up sustainably harvested oysters, refreshing cocktails and some of the best views of the skyline. To get there, head to Pier 25 and keep your eye out for the big docked boat, which has been revamped with yellow-and-white striped awnings and umbrellas to offer shade while you watch the sunset. It’s located near lots of tourist must-sees, so it’s the perfect place to grab a cocktail and listen to dads talk about one of their favorite topics: boats. 

Los Tacos No. 1
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

3. Los Tacos No. 1

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Midtown West

Need to grab a quick bite near a Broadway show? Los Tacos has a few locations, including one that’s right by the Great White Way. Their standing counters and affordable prices (about five bucks per taco) make this one of our favorite spots to take parents for a fast, easy dinner. The adobada tacos are the pick here: they’re filled with adobo-marinated pork and bright slices of pineapple, like an al pastor. A couple of tacos, an order of chips and guac, and you’re ready to sit through The Lion King without needing to fuel up with candy at intermission. 

Pasta Louise
Photograph: Courtesy of Pasta Louise

4. Pasta Louise

  • Restaurants
  • Park Slope

Pasta Louise, situated along a fairly quiet stretch of South Slope’s 8th Avenue, was basically purpose-built for parents. It’s allergen-friendly, super laid back and you certainly won’t be the only table dining with two or three generations of family. Every night, they serve a single homemade pasta shape—you get to choose the sauce and the toppings, including meatballs, homemade ricotta and a silky, salty cacio e pepe. The food menu is as full of crowd-pleasers as the drink menu, which offers a selection of spritzes designed for moms to love. 

The Ten Bells

5. The Ten Bells

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Lower East Side

This cozy wine bar’s large space isn’t usually too crowded, so you and your parents will find it a comfortable spot to sit and chat for a while. Wine aficionados will find plenty to explore here—the unusual list offers an interesting selection of biodynamic and organic wines—but if they just like their daily glass of Chardonnay, they’ve got an easy drinking one for $9 at happy hour. Happy hour also brings $1.50 oysters, so stop by anytime before 7pm to grab a plate of oysters, crispy papas bravas, a charcuterie plate and $20 carafes of wine. 

Katz’s Delicatessen

6. Katz’s Delicatessen

  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Lower East Side

New York City’s oldest delicatessen isn’t just the site of Meg Ryan’s most famous scene in When Harry Met Sally—it’s the home of an extremely legit pastrami on rye. Sure, it’s overpriced (a Katz’s pastrami sandwich now rings up at an eye-popping $27.45), and the dining room is usually packed, but a lunch at Katz’s is the kind of New York experience that parents love to brag about when they’re back at home. If you don’t feel like braving the crowds, stop by early for a cup of coffee and a bagel with schmear before you head out together on the day’s adventure.

Joe’s Pizza
Photograph: Courtesy Joe's Pizza

7. Joe’s Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • West Village

This pizza spot at 7 Carmine is the Joe’s to visit. It doesn’t get more classic New York (or, if we’re being honest, much cheaper) than a couple of gooey, greasy splices eaten off of paper plates. Stop by the counter, pay in cash—maybe you can even treat your parents to dinner this time—and head to a park bench to enjoy your only-in-New York meal. Joe’s is close to the Village’s comedy clubs, jazz clubs and movie theaters, so you can head out for a night on the town or even continue on a pizza tour of the city.  

Nom Wah Tea Parlor
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

8. Nom Wah Tea Parlor

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Chinatown

When you’re visiting New York, a real dim sum experience is one of the best ways to spend a weekend morning. Take your parents to Chinatown’s Nom Wah Tea Parlor, which has stood on its spot at crooked Doyers Street since 1920. Don’t miss the pork buns and sweet red bean buns, which arrive steaming and savory-sweet. Nom Wah serves dim sum all day, every day, so even if you sleep in on Sunday morning, you and your parents can grab a delicious (and pretty affordable) New York-style lunch. 

Peter Luger

9. Peter Luger

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Williamsburg

It is an undisputed fact that Boomers love Peter Luger. Is it the creamed spinach? The shrimp cocktail? The giant baked potato? Whatever the answer, this don’t-make-’em-like-they-used-to chophouse makes parents go ga-ga. Order a steak for four and some sides and watch your parents be totally impressed by your life in the big city. Make sure to save room for cheesecake, which is one of the best slices in a city that’s full of them. And bring cash—Peter Luger’s is so old school, they don’t take credit cards. 

The Mark
Francesco Tonelli

10. The Mark

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Upper East Side
  • Recommended

This fancy-schmancy spot is close to the Met and the Central Park boathouse, so you can make a day of exploring the upper crust of the Upper East Side. They have a fabulous late lunch menu—think tuna tartare, shrimp salad and a chicken club sandwich—that’s perfect for popping in during the off-hours before dinner time, when your feet are too tired from your day of exploring the city to go on. If the weather’s nice, grab a spot on the patio for an excellent hour or two of people-watching while you sip a glass of wine. 

