Plays in the House: Die, Mommie, Die!

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Several times a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews with musical interludes (see 8pm below), tries something different: live performances of classic plays in their entirety. The masterfully droll writer-performer and female impersonator Charles Busch, has already graced the series in The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, The Divine Sister and The Confession of Lily Dare. Now he returns to his delightfully knowing, cheerfully lewd 1999 play Die, Mommie, Die!, a nod to 1960s-era comic melodrama with a plot borrowed loosely from the Oresteia and a central character (a washed-up singer named Angela Arden) who owes a few debts to Bette Davis. As in most of Busch’s salutes to silver-screen goddesses, glamour and desperation go tightly hand-in-hand, digging long red fingernails into each other’s flesh until they trickle with blood. Longtime Busch leaguer Carl Andress directs the virtual mayhem, whose cast includes BD Wong, Willie Garson, Brandon Contreras, Jennifer Cody and Ruth Williamson. All donations benefit the Actors Fund.

Charles Busch | Photograph: Jim Cox

English National Ballet: La Sylphide

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)

English National Ballet has been streaming full productions every Wednesday for two months, but its free series comes to an end today. The final offering is Frank Anderson’s faithful account of August Bournonville’s 19th-century ballet about a magical spirit who appears to a young Scotsman on his wedding day. Isaac Hernández, Jurgita Dronina and Anjuli Hudson lead the principal cast in this 2017 performance, which marked the U.K. premiere of the work.

La Sylphide | Photograph: Laurent Liotardo

Theater of War: The Book of Job Project

4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)

The community-oriented Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, including in its 2018 production Antigone in Ferguson, which returned for an encore run in 2019. Its recent Zoom all-star reading of Sophocles' Oedipus the King was among the best live performances of the quarantine period. Now the series gets biblical with writer-director Bryan Doerries’s version of the Book of Job, a story of trial by disaster with which many people nowadays may relate. The peerless Jeffrey Wright performs the title role and Frankie Faison plays God; also in the cast are David Strathairn, David Zayas, Kimberly Hebert and NYC public advocate Jumaane Williams—for an interactive reading and discussion Jumaane Williams. A guided conversation follows. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance through Eventbrite.

Frankie Faison | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

The Metropolitan Opera: Rusalka

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is a 2017 performance of Antonín Dvořák and Jaroslav Kvapil’s 1901 folk-tale opera Rusalka, which very much suggests a Slavic version of The Little Mermaid. Sir Mark Elder conducts the performance, which is staged by Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses) and stars Kristine Opolais, Brandon Jovanovich, Eric Owens, Jamie Barton and Katarina Dalayman.

Kristine Opolais in Rusalka | Photograph: Ken Howard

Philadelphia Theatre Company: Play Brawl

6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

Philly community leaders step into the virtual spotlight—the ring light?—in an online version of Philadelphia Theatre Company friendly annual acting-competition fundraiser. The preshow begins at 6:30pm, and the contest at 7pm; viewers at home can vote for their favorites in return for donations of $1 or more. Visit the event’s website to register in advance, cast your ballot, make a donation or bid in an auction. Participants include civilians like Chamber of Commerce president Rob Wonderling as well as more experienced types like Music Theatre Philly leader Mindy Dougherty Baiada and actor-turned-advocate Jonathan Lovitz. (Broadway’s Beth Malone, Bebe Neuwrith and Marc Kudisch make special appearances.)

Jonathan Lovitz | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Bristol Riverside Theatre: Summer Music Fest: From Phantom to Mame

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Pennsylvania’s Bristol Riverside Theatre offers a virtual edition of its annual concert series, Summer Music Fest. Each of the three shows will be performed live and recorded for rebroadcast at two later dates. The first, From Phantom to Mame, is devoted to songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the late Jerry Herman. Keith Baker serves as host and music director; the lineup of singers comprises Demetria Joyce Bailey, Rebecca Robbins, Keith Spencer, Sean Thomspon and Donna Vivino (who was playing Grizabella in the national tour of Cats before the pandemic). Tickets cost $35, which will help the Bucks County company collect some much-needed bucks.

Donna Vivino | Photograph: Justin Patterson

New Works: Writers Under 20

7pm EDT / midnight BST

In this free, 40-minute live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s edition is devoted to works by precocious teenagers: The Hippie and the Hitman, by 16-year-old Elise Marra, about an unusual encounter during the Troubles in Northern Ireland; The Perfect Fit, by 13-year-old Jushua Turchin, about a ruthless stage mother; Two Maiden Ladies, by 16-year-old Abigail Greenwood, about a 19th-century lesbian couple; and Hide and Seek, by relative alter kaker 18-year-old Danny Feldman, about a high schooler wrestling with his sexuality. Half of all donations received this week go to the Black Youth Project.

Joshua Turchin | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Queerly Festival

7pm–9:30pm EDT / midnight–2:30am BST (through July 5)

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; tickets for most events must be purchased in advance, and remain viewable to ticket holders until July 5. The centerpiece tonight is Borders (8pm), Israeli playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander about Grindr romance between two men separated by physical and cultural borders: one is in Jerusalem, the other in Beirut. Michael R. Piazza directs a streaming version of the play, performed live by Adrian Rifat and Eli M. Schoenfeld. Also on the lineup are three 15-minute works: Jonathan Edmondson’s Before We Can Make a Final Decision (7pm), David Beck’s Backup Plan (7:15pm) and Veronica Garza’s I Tried (7:45pm).

Borders | Photograph: Courtesy Dirty Laundry Theatre

Richard Nelson: And So We Come Forth: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through Aug 26)

In this original microdrama, created during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in five plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in late-April quarantine in the Zoom play What Do We Need to Talk About?, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.

The Apple Plays | Photograph: Joan Marcus

Metropolitan Opera: The Nose

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Baritone Paulo Szot, who won a Tony for his crossover star turn in the Broadway revival of South Pacific, stars tonight in Shostakovich’s The Nose, based on Gogol’s satirical short story about a bureaucrat whose nose inexplicably leaves his face and begins to rise above him in status. The South African artist William Kentridge staged and designed the production; this 2013 performance, conducted by the aptly named Pavel Smelkov, features Sergei Skorokhodov, Andrey Popov and Alexander Lewis as the wayward schnoz.

The Nose | Photograph: Ken Howard

CyberTank: Harsh Cacophonies: A Mary’s Mixology

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The prolific gay playwright and solo performer Kev Berry gets shaken and stirred in A Mary’s Mixology, a full-length monologue about his first year since giving up drinking. Presented virtually by the Tank, where Berry is an associate artist, the show is part of a larger cycle of monologues about queer self-realization and its obstacles. The performance is free, but donations via Venmo (@Kev-Berry) are welcome.

Kev Berry | Photograph: Marcus Middeton

Stars in the House

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and live songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Guests for tonight’s edition have not yet been announced.

