If you’re looking for an outdoor activity that is fun and date-friendly, we can’t think of anything more romantic than ice-skating on the iconic rink at Rockefeller Center at night. Also, gliding on the slick stuff is a surefire way to get your date to give in and hold your hand, too. (Not that you need to trick him or her into it.) Dates for the 2022-2023 ice skating season have yet to be announced, but in the meantime, enjoy roller skating at the same iconic rink.
We’re familiar with “summer loving,” but once you take a gander at our list of fall date ideas, you’ll soon see that “autumn loving” is what it’s all about. Just think of all the possibilities! From admiring fall foliage at the best NYC parks, to holding your S.O.’s hand during New York’s spookiest ghost tours, we think these activities are the foundation for a long-lasting relationship. And, hell, these date ideas will get your through cuffing season at the very least.
